Inverse Daily: A near-Earth asteroid and a raw imagining from the Late Pleistocene

NASA's Pluto mission just hit a major milestone — The NASA Pluto mission New Horizons on Saturday, April 17, 2021, will pass 50 astronomical units from the Sun on its way out of the Solar System, writes Passant Rabie:

Alan Stern, the principal investigator for one of NASA’s most audacious missions, says this weekend is almost a holiday. “Saturday is like a birthday.”

“But it's more like in your car when the odometer turns some big round numbers, let's say 100,000 kilometers,” Stern tells Inverse.

Stern, New Horizons’ principal investigator, has watched the spacecraft venture further out into the outer Solar System since it launched toward Pluto and points beyond in 2006 and says this old spacecraft still has billions of miles left in it.

Macaca fascicularis, or the crab-eating macaque monkey, may not look very human-like, but this non-human primate is actually one of our closest genetic relatives and often used as a stand-in for humans in medical science. Shutterstock

Part-human, part-monkey — Chinese and U.S. scientists have taken a big step forward developing human-monkey chimeras that could transform how scientists study disease, reports Sarah Wells:

Our understanding of the human body has skyrocketed in recent decades, opening doors for everything from brain-controlled prosthetics to world-changing mRNA vaccines. But there are still some secrets about the body (and the diseases that plague it) that we just might never know due in large part to ethical barriers they present.

But a U.S. and Chinese research team has just taken a huge step toward unlocking these previously unknowable secrets by developing robust monkey-human chimera (hybrids using genetic material from two different species) embryos that may sidestep ethical dilemmas using human cells with a clever loophole to explore such questions.

Mario Czaja, a former Berlin politician and now the head of the German Red Cross this week as that country fights the B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19, which has spanned the globe. Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images

What you need to know about the B.1.1.7 variant — We know that B.1.1.7 is between 40 and 90 percent more transmissible than the “wild” virus. Now new research explains how deadly it is, reports Katie MacBride:

While the B.1.1.7 variant emerged in December in the United Kingdom, it’s now the cause of most new Covid-19 infections in the United States. As of Monday, there were 20,915 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the U.S.

Information around the variants feels a bit like the information we were getting at the beginning of the pandemic: We know some facts, we don’t know others, and what we do know could change. There’s a lot of good faith research trying to figure out the characteristics of these new pathogens, and sometimes that information is confusing or even contradictory.

Here’s what science can and cannot explain.

Gray wolves take down a horse on the mammoth steppe habitat of Beringia during the Late Pleistocene (around 25,000 years ago). Julius Csotonyi

Understand the world through nine images — An asteroid brushes by Earth, early human remains show friendly Neanderthal relations, and a new species gets a memorable name this week in science. It’s all in this week’s science best-of by Bryan Lawver.

