Could you turn sweat into electricity? The idea has scientists intrigued

Before I dive into the latest batch of essays and stories in our 2021 Video Games issue, let’s get you caught up on the latest science and innovation news.

I’m Nick Lucchesi, editor-in-chief at Inverse, and this is Inverse Daily. The Inverse mission is to share big ideas about science and innovation in an entertaining style and look at entertainment and culture with deeply curious methods.

Shutterstock

Mailbag — What’s in your apocalypse bag? You know, the backpack you carry when the world ends. These are your essentials for the post-apocalyptic world that you can fit in a standard backpack. Take the anonymous survey here. We’ve had more than 2,100 respondents so far! We will publish the results later this summer in a special guide.

This is an adapted version of the Inverse Daily newsletter for July 14, 2021. Subscribe for free and earn rewards for reading every day in your inbox.

Shutterstock

Why scientists want to harvest your sweat — Engineers from UCSD designed a new sweat-based wearable that can collect sweat while you sleep to create enough energy to power a small digital display. Sarah Wells has the story:

Less than a month into summer and sweat is already our constant companion.

Whether we’re drenched in the salty stuff at our desks, damp during errands, or putting up with sticky sleep, there’s seemingly little solace to be found.

In the future, this sweaty season may actually be an energy gold mine. On Tuesday, researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) announced the invention of a sweat-slurping electronic device — a wearable that can transform sweat into usable electricity.

Check out the photos here.

Go deeper:

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s electric — BMW motorcycles are legendary, and now they've gone electric... with a 42 horsepower scooter. Jordan Golson reports on the two-wheeled transporter with this card story:

BMW motorcycles are world-renowned, but there’s more to “BMW Motorrad” than just beefy road bikes. The automaker’s new electric scooter is an absolute beast. BMW borrowed hardware and engineering from its electric cars. And it works with either Level 1 (household) charging or faster Level 2 charging.

See the full gallery.

Go deeper:

Tesla Founder Elon Musk leaves a courthouse after testifying in a court case on July 12, 2021, in Wilmington, Delaware. Musk testified in court over Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity, a rooftop solar panel installer. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Elon Musk announces huge expansion despite lawsuit — Musk is defending the SolarCity acquisition in a Delaware courtroom, reports Ashley Bardhan:

This week, Elon Musk defended Tesla’s 2016 $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity (now Tesla Energy), the once-leading solar installation company that Tesla has since integrated into its brand, in front of a lone judge in Delaware.

Tesla shareholders allege the purchase disproportionately benefited Musk, who held 22 percent of the financially unstable company’s shares, and his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive, were SolarCity’s founders.

According to a Reuters report, Musk asserted no unfair gain from the purchase and subsequent bailout, saying that since he “owned almost exactly the same percentage of both [Tesla and SolarCity], there was no financial gain.”

Read the full story.

Go deeper:

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Should you date your friend? — According to a study published this week, roughly two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as platonic friendships, reports Katie MacBride:

In one episode of Friends, Joey decides he wants to be in a long-term relationship.

He’s jealous of Monica and Chandler's serious relationship, so he goes to Monica for advice. She suggests that she and Chandler work so well because they were friends first — maybe he should try that. In a classic Joey interpretation, he takes this to mean he should hit on his existing female friends.

In an age of dating apps, it can seem like Monica’s advice is as outdated as a flip phone. But according to social psychologists, she was right. A study published Monday in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science found that roughly two-thirds of romantic relationships begin as platonic friendships.

Read the full story.

Go deeper:

Jane Lynch marks a birthday today. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images