The BMW i4 is BMW’s first all-electric sports sedan, and in true BMW fashion, the name is ... complicated.

Here’s the deal:

The BMW 3 Series is a compact sports sedan.

The 4 Series is a compact sports coupe.

BMW also makes a 4 Series “gran coupe” that is a four-door version of the two-door version of the 3 Series four-door sedan.

This car is also a gran coupe, hence “i4”. Confused yet?

The who’s-on-firstian name aside, BMW has been teasing this car for years and it’s finally here, and in two different variants:

The rear-wheel-drive, single motor eDrive40 The dual-motor all-wheel-drive M50

With as much as 536 horsepower and 200 kW DC fast charging, BMW hopes to deliver the Ultimate (electric) Driving Machine . We’ll have to get behind the wheel to see if they’ve managed it.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the BMW i4, from price and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

The i4 M50 is the sportier M-variant of the i4, tweaked by BMW’s in-house tuning shop. It includes an adaptive M suspension, special anti-roll bars, variable sport steering, improved brakes, and fancier wheels. BMW

What’s the range of the BMW i4?

BMW estimates the i4 eDrive40 will get around 300 miles of EPA range, while the sportier i4 M50 will get up to 245 miles of range. Both versions of the i4 will have a usable energy capacity of 81.5 kWh.

How fast can I charge the BMW i4?

The i4 is capable of charging at up to 200 kW via a DC fast charger, and both versions of the i4 work identically.

BMW says it should be able to charge up to 90 miles of range in 10 minutes at top speed. Filling the battery from 10 to 80 percent should take around 31 minutes on the same fast charger.

Using a Level 2 residential charger, the i4 can charge itself at up to 11 kW. That means it’ll run from 0 to 100 percent in a bit under 8 hours.

BMW is also partnering with the EVgo charging network to see charger and account status within the BMW mobile app and i4 buyers will get $100 in EVgo charging credit.

The blue accents on the shift knob and the start/stop button are a nod to the electric nature of the car, an accent theme that continues on the exterior depending on which color is fitted. BMW

How much horsepower and torque does the BMW i4 have?

The BMW i4 eDrive 40 makes 335 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque from its single rear motor. The i4 M50 makes a combined 536 horsepower from its two motors, 255 hp from the front and 308 hp from the rear. More importantly, it has 586 lb-ft of combined torque.

What’s the 0-60 time and top speed of the BMW i4?

BMW says the i4 M50 should hit 0-60 mph in under 3.9 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 140 mph.

The more genteel i4 eDrive40 model should tip 0-60 in 5.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 118 mph.

The BMW i4 eDrive40 doesn’t look too different from a standard gasoline-powered car. The blue accents around the grille and below the doors are the biggest giveaway that there’s something special here. That and the fact that it doesn’t make any noise. BMW

Is the BMW i4 self-driving?

It is not. The i4 includes a suite of BMW advanced driver assist systems, including the optional Driving Assistant Professional feature that combines an advanced Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Between the two, the i4 has an SAE Level 2 driver-assist system. The lane-keeping assist works up to 112 mph and uses visible lane markings and vehicles in the lane ahead to provide steering assistance.

Turn on the Active Cruise function and the dashboard screen will show images of cars, trucks, and motorcycles recognized by the camera and radar sensors at the front of the vehicle. This confirms that the i4 is seeing everything it should.

Though you can’t drive the i4 completely hands-free, it will allow for brief periods where you can take your hand off the wheel (though you would never do that, of course).

The advanced driver assist system in the BMW i4 can help drivers stay in their lane, maintain speed, and even make lane changes safely. BMW

What is the BMW i4 release date?

The US market launch of the BMW i4 is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

What’s the price of the BMW i4?

The BMW i4 eDrive 40 starts at $56,395 including destination. The i4 M50 starts at $66,895 including destination.

Both cars are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit plus any applicable state incentives. Of course, option packages will add to that price a bit.

How can I pre-order the BMW i4?

BMW did not share any pre-order information, but contact your local BMW dealer to see if you can place a reservation.