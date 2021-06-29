Ashley Bardhan
BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images)

Musk Reads

Happy birthday, Mr. Technoking: The stories that made Musk’s 50th year

Shocking developments and futuristic cheese farms were just icing on the cake.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Musk’s 50th birthday, Musk Reads+ is returning to 10 of this year’s most shocking, inspiring visions of the future.

But we’ve been covering all-things-Musk for a while now. To read beyond the story previews (and to receive two more editions this week), subscribe to our newsletter, Musk Reads+, today.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News/Getty Images

10: Josh Giegel predicts when you'll ride Hyperloop

The electric-powered Hyperloop could ameliorate the transportation industry’s giant carbon footprint, transform freight shipping, and bring the country closer together faster than ever. Josh Giegel would like to make all that happen by 2025.