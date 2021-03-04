While I worry for my beloved Alamo Drafthouse, let's get you up to speed on a few big science and technology stories from the writers at Inverse. Each will help you learn more about your world, and in one story, remember more about your world.

How did Pokémon go global? The story is not what you'd think. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly lost in translation — If it wasn’t for the interference of an unlikely Pokémon Master — Nintendo’s late, great president, Satoru Iwata — the game wouldn't have made it to the West.

As Joe Merrick, owner of the world’s most popular Pokémon fansite, Serebii.net, tells Inverse, it’s no surprise Pokémon’s success is directly tied to Iwata.

Before Pokémon could become a global phenomenon, it first had to be an unlikely success.

Yusaku Maezawa is going to the Moon — and you could join him. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Moonshot — This week, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced a competition to travel to the Moon with him.

The news comes three years after Maezawa made history as the first paying customer for the SpaceX Starship rocket in 2018. The Starship is still in prototype, but Maezawa planned ahead. The mission is slated (tentatively) for 2023.

Hello, friend. I'm about to challenge your understanding of human evolution. Buckle up. Alex Schnell

An evolved creature — The cuttlefish has a trick hidden up its tentacles — or rather, in its large brain, reports science writer Tara Yarlagadda. New research reveals one surprising aspect of this creature's intelligence: its ability to exercise self-control.

The findings are helping scientists understand more deeply the evolution of intelligence. Also interesting: The study, published this week, finds the cuttlefish also show self-control by delaying gratification in order to snare higher-quality prey.

What they're telling Inverse: "Finding evidence for self-control in a cuttlefish, an invertebrate that diverged from the vertebrate lineage over 550 million years ago, is ... surprising." —Alexandra Schnell, a researcher at the University of Cambridge.

Benedict Cumberbatch portraying Sherlock Holmes. His demonstration of loci on BBC's Sherlock showed the ancient technique to a new generation. BBC

Hack your brain — New research suggests the techniques used by memory athletes — people with such infallible recall that they compete against one another — might be able to help the rest of us.

They often use a technique called loci, or the memory palace, to enhance their recall. The technique first described in early Greek and Roman treatises was popularly demonstrated by Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC’s Sherlock, helping one man memorize as many as 65,536 digits of pi.

As sophisticated as it may sound, building a memory palace is relatively simple.

