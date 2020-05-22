Every confirmed game announcement and event happening this summer

In the wake of E3's cancelation, numerous events and announcements for various upcoming video games will take place over the course of summer 2020 and beyond. From Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest to IGN's Summer of Gaming, along with all the individual livestreams that might be unaffiliated, it can be hard to keep track of every single event that's happening.

That's why Inverse has rounded up every confirmed or rumored currently scheduled to happen this summer so you what to look out for in the future. This list will be updated as new events are revealed.

Outriders Broadcast #1 — May 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern — Outriders YouTube or Twitch channel

This event will focus on People Can Fly and Square Enix's sci-fi third-person shooter Outriders, one of the first major PS5 and Xbox Series X games from a third-party publisher. According to a press release, the event will cover "brand-new gameplay, areas, never-before-seen powers, character class deep dives, development updates, and more."

PS5 Reveal Event — Early June 2020 — PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channel

VentureBeat reports Sony will be holding a PS5-focused event during early June. It might be our first great look at next-gen PS5 games and will possibly reveal more about the console and its design. Keep in mind that this event has yet to be officially confirmed, though June 4 has been tossed around as a possible date.

IGN's Summer of Gaming — June — IGN.com

Over the course of June, IGN is hosting Summer of Gaming. A full schedule hasn't been revealed yet, but it will contain a variety of announcements from publishers across the industry like Capcom, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, Google, Paradox Interactive, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Wizards of the Coast, Xbox, and more!

Mystery Game Announcement — June 2, 2020

An unknown major gaming announcement is reportedly being planned for June 2. Jeff Grubb, the author behind the aforementioned VentureBeat teased this event with an odd description: "Mel Gibson picture." We currently do not know what this means or why a Mel Gibson picture is relevant to it but keep an eye out for a major announcement on June 2 nonetheless.

INDIE Live Expo — June 6, 2020 at 7 a.m. Eastern — YouTube

INDIE Live Expo is the first major presentation of the summer that will mainly focus on upcoming indie games. This event will be hosted from Japan and highlight many Japanese indie games, but it will also be available to watch in English and include some international indie games.

The Guerilla Collective — June 6, 2020 - June 8, 2020

The Guerilla Collective is a multi-day event several developers and publishers are holding together in early June. While its technically part of IGN's Summer of Gaming and contains future events that we'll delve into like the PC Gaming Show, it will also feature a live show hosted by Greg Miller from Kinda Funny. If there's a major announcement during these couple of days, it's likely to come from The Guerilla Collective.

PC Gaming Show — June 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern

PC Gamer is doing its annual show once again as part of The Guerilla Collective. As usual, you can expect them to highlight some cool upcoming PC titles like Mafia: Definitive Edition. Other developers confirmed for the event include Merge Games, Tripwire Interactive, Frontier Developments, Epic Games, and Perfect World Entertainment.

The Future Games Show — June 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern — GamesRadar.com

Yet another part of The Guerilla Collective, GamesRadar is hosting the Future Games Show. According to the article revealing this event, it is an "hour-long broadcast containing exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives on existing AAA and indie games, focusing on current (and next-gen) consoles, mobile and streaming platforms."

Upload VR Showcase — June 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern — Upload VR's YouTube channel

As part of both The Guerilla Collective and IGN's Summer of Gaming showcase, Upload VR is holding a presentation to go over upcoming VR games. While this is a more niche section of gaming, this will be the most important show of the summer for VR fans. So far, developers Fast Travel Games and Cloudhead Games have confirmed their involvement.

Xbox 20/20 June Event — Second Week of June — Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer channel

Microsoft promised in May that it would hold an Xbox 20/20 presentation every month for the rest of 2020. According to VentureBeat, we can expect Xbox's next event to happen sometime during the second week of June. It "will provide a closer look at the new Xbox console," which is the Xbox Series X.

EA Play — June 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. Eastern — EA Play Website

EA will once again be hosting EA Play in 2020, but it will be a digital-only event on June 11. During an event like this, we are likely to get a look at some new games, updates to ongoing live-service titles like Apex Legends, and first looks at sports games like Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and NHL 21.

Night City Wire — June 11, 2020 — Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel

After a delay and months of relative silence, CD Projekt Red will finally begin showing off more of its highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 during a Night City Wire presentation on June 11 that's part of IGN's Summer of Gaming and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. An exact time and details on what will be shown have not been confirmed yet.

Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase: June — June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern — The Game Awards' channel

Revealed on May 22, this event from Geoff Keighley and Day of the Devs will highlight several games during a single presentation. These will range from indie games to AAA titles, so definitely keep an eye out for this event to see what cool new games are revealed.

New Game+ Expo — June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern — NGPE's Twitch channel

New Game+ Expo, or NGPE, is yet another presentation that will highlight new announcements from several major publishers, most of whom are Japanese. Participants include Sega, Atlus, Natsume, Idea Factory, Spike Chunsoft, Koei Tecmo, GungHo, Acttil, Arc System Works, Playism, Inti Creates, Grasshopper Manufacture, Aksys Games, NIS America, SNK, and WayForward.

TennoCon 2020 — July 11, 2020 — Warframe.com

Digital Extremes will once again be hosting its annual Warframe expo, though this time it will be online. This day-long celebration will likely contain some brand new announcements for the multiplayer sci-fi shooter that is reportedly coming to next-generation consoles.

Ubisoft Forward — July 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern — Ubisoft.com

As Ubisoft can no longer hold an E3 conference it is holding its own event on July 12, called Ubisoft Forward. This presentation will highlight the studio's upcoming titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs Legion, and other games that have not been revealed yet.

Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase: July — July 20 — The Game Awards' channel

Geoff Keighley and Day of the Devs will once again be hosting a showcase on July 20. While it will probably be showing different games, expect it to play it similarly to the June event it shares a name with. Still, this gives indie developers another good opportunity to show off their titles.

Xbox 20/20 First-Party Games Presentation — July — Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer channel

While Microsoft hasn't shared an official date yet, we know it will be holding an Xbox 20/20 livestream in July 2020. It will focus on first-party games, ones published by Microsoft, including Halo: Infinite and new titles from Double Fine and Obsidian Entertainment.

PS5 State of Play — Early August — PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channel

According to VentureBeat, Sony is not only planning a PS5 presentation for June but one for August as well. That report claims that this event "will highlight a combination of current- and next-gen games." If you're a fan of PlayStation, keep an eye out for this event once August rolls around.

GDC Summer 2020 — August 4, 2020 to August 6, 2020 — gdconf.com

March's GDC was canceled in March due to Covid-19, but a digital replacement for it is being held in August. While this event is mainly focused on developers networking with each other, some company's have historically had announcements around GDC. The same could be the case this year, even with the change in format.

Gamescom Opening Night Live — August 27, 2020 — Gamescom YouTube or Twitch channel

To kick off Gamescom and concluded Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley will hold Gamescom Opening Night Live. This event will function as a press conference where a variety of developers and publishers can show off their games to viewers at home. Participants have not been revealed yet.

Gamescom — August 27 to August 30 — Gamescom.Global

Kicked off by Opening Night Live, a digital version of the European gaming event Gamescom will take place from August 27 to August 30. Over the course of those three days, other shows like Awesome Indies and a Daily Show will reveal new games and go over titles announced around that time. It's an exciting way to end what will be the busiest summer in gaming history!