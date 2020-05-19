Everything you need to know about Scarlet Nexus, the next-gen anime game

As the shift to a new console generation begins, some things change like graphics, performance, and teraflops while other things like BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment routinely releasing anime video games, remain the same. Scarlet Nexus will kick off Bamco's next-gen anime reign with a futuristic action title.

Here’s everything we know about Scarlet Nexus.

When is the Scarlet Nexus release date?

Scarlet Nexus’ release date is currently unknown, but we can likely assume it’s 2021. Currently, If you attempt to pre-order the game from your preferred vendor, the release date says “December 31, 2021.” That’s a placeholder, however, it does provide some insight that release is well into the future. The trailer for Scarlet Nexus describes the game as “Coming Soon,” which is just a more confident way to say “Now in Development.”

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

What platforms will Scarlet Nexus be available on?

It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Smart Delivery will be available, so you can feel safe purchasing it for Xbox One while waiting to buy an Xbox Series X. It’s unknown if any cross-generational service will be available for PlayStation gamers at this time.

What is Scarlet Nexus’ story?

According to the trailer, and the subsequent press for Scarlet Nexus, it takes place in the distant future. In the intervening years between now and then, scientists have discovered a method to grant humans psychokinetic abilities, allowing them to control. This occurs just as humanity is facing an invasion from mutants known as “Others,” who hail from the sky. Others are immune to conventional weaponry, leaving those with psionic abilities as Earth’s last defense. As a response to the invasion, a task force called the Other Suppression Force has been formed. The group is chock full of psychokinetic ability-users who each fight to stop the invasion.

You play as a new OSF recruit, Yuito Sumeragi, who while learning about the world, might learn a little about the truth behind these fantastical new abilities. “My power is psychokinesis!” Yuito cries in the trailer, which might imply other mutants have different powers.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Who is developing Scarlet Nexus?

Scarlet Nexus is being developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios, the publisher’s internal team. Specifically, it’s being headed by folks who previously worked on the Tales Of series. Although Scarlet Nexus isn’t a Turn-based RPG, this should still provide some confidence in the title.

Does Scarlet Nexus have an English dub or a Japanese voice track?

It has both! The English trailer features dubbed voice-overs, while the Japanese trailer had a corresponding voice. If previous BANDAI NAMCO Studios titles like Code Vein are any indication you should be able to switch between the two through a settings menu once Scarlet Nexus launches.

Is there a trailer for Scarlet Nexus?

Yes! In fact, it was announced with this very trailer. From it, we learn that “Others” can come in all shapes and sizes. Some appear to be quite large and they’re not limited to specific rules. One Other in the trailer featured full-on blooming flowers on their anatomy, while that was missing from other characters.

We also get an idea of gameplay, which seems to be quite actiony, similar to a combo-based game like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta. It seems like the primary attack method is through sword-based melee, which is enhanced by the character’s psychokinetic abilities.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Long-range attacks might be a secondary ability. We see Yuito Sumeragi throw a train using his abilities in what looks like a cutscene. We can see in the trailer that he can throw smaller things like flower pots and cars at enemies during combat.

We also get a shot of Yuito grabbing a yellow orb from an Other. This shot is clarified by the official Scarlet Nexus Twitter account, which implies that this is the core of the Other, and all Other species have a core like this, where they house their brain. This core needs to be destroyed in order to defeat the creature.

Can your brain handle how exciting Scarlet Nexus will be once it launches?