Mafia: Trilogy is too confusing for its own good

2K released Mafia: Trilogy on May 19 with very little lead-up, and while it should've been a resounding revival of a classic open-world Grand Theft Auto-style series, the actual delivery of this bundle has felt confusing and incomplete.

This "Definitive Edition" bundle includes Mafia, Mafia II, and Mafia III. But the whole thing is being released in an unconventional manner with only some of the games being available on some platforms as of May 19.

Even worse, the games have glaring differences despite sharing the "Definitive Edition" umbrella. If you're confused about where and when these games are releasing, you're not alone, but this post should help clarify what this Definitive Edition bundle has to offer.

When are the release dates for the games in Mafia: Trilogy?

The Mafia: Trilogy released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One May 19, 2020. While that seems straightforward enough, only two of the three games are available on day one and even then that doesn't apply to every platform Mafia: Trilogy is on. Confused enough yet?

We've clarified the release date for each game in Mafia: Trilogy here so you know when you will be able to play your favorite Mafia game on your preferred console.

Mafia: Definitive Edition — Hanger 13's remake of the original Mafia is the only game where some versions weren't available on May 19. Activision has confirmed that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One as both a standalone game and for Mafia: Trilogy owners on August 28, 2020, which is also when it will be unlocked for Mafia: Trilogy owners. It is also coming to Google Stadia, but the "release plans are to be confirmed" for that platform, according to a Mafia: Trilogy FAQ.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition — The HD remaster of 2010's Mafia II was released by 2K for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and Steam on May 19, 2020. If you buy Mafia: Trilogy today, you'll gain automatic access to Mafia II: Definitive Edition. Players who already owned Mafia II on Steam also should've had the game added to their account by now. A release on the Epic Games Store and Google Stadia are also planned but there are no confirmed release dates for those platforms.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition — This bundle of Mafia III content was made available for Steam, PS4, and Xbox One on May 19, 2020. Just like Mafia II, it's available immediately to those who get Mafia: Trilogy. Epic Games Store and Google Stadia releases are also planned for the future but not dated just yet.

What's different about each game in the Mafia: Trilogy?

While each individual game in the Mafia: Trilogy is being sold as the "Definitive Edition," they all differ in the content and enhancements they bring. We've once again clarified what you can expect with each individual game included in the pack.

Mafia: Definitive Edition — The game from Mafia: Trilogy that you should be looking forward to the most is Mafia: Definitive Edition as it is a full-on remake of the 2002 classic. The press release revealing this trilogy confirms that it "makes dramatic improvements to the original’s visuals and gameplay, but also builds upon its award-winning narrative and adds new features like motorcycles and collectibles to the 1930s city of Lost Heaven."

Even if you've played Mafia before, there's some new content to enjoy here. 2K is currently holding a contest where for someone to get their mugshot put in the game, and will reveal more about the remake during the PC Gaming Show on June 6, 2020.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition — While this also has the "Definitive Edition" branding, this sequel received much less of an overhaul and is more of an HD remaster and port. This version bundles all previously released DLC and upgrades the resolution to 4K. If you've never played Mafia II it's worth giving a look, but for returning player Mafia II: Definitive Edition may be disappointing.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition — The latest entry in the series got the least love out of any part of the Mafia: Trilogy. As this game was already available on PS4 and Xbox One, it simply bundles all of the released DLC together. There's nothing new here, so only give this part of the collection a shot if you haven't played Mafia III or its DLC before.

Is Mafia: Trilogy available digitally, at retail, or both?

In North America, there is no Mafia: Trilogy physical retail release currently planned. Players in Europe and Asia are luckier, where a physical release is planned for August 28, 2020 . All three games included in Mafia: Trilogy are also available on their own digitally.