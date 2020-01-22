While Square Enix is hard at work making Cloud Strife look angstier than ever before for the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the company pulled the curtain back on a new IP in February: Outriders.

Square Enix announced the game for the first time at E3 2019 with a cinematic trailer depicting a post-apocalyptic co-op shooter. The upcoming title is being developed by People Can Fly, the same company that made Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm, and is slated to launch during Holiday 2020.

Details about the game were scant in 2019, with only aJune press release teasing that Outriders will be a third-person shooter, playable with up to three players set in a "dark and desperate universe." Fortunately, after a press event in February, we learned a whole lot more about the game.

Here's everything we know about Outriders.

When is the Outriders release date?

Square Enix originally said Outriders would be released in summer 2020, but that window was pushed back when the game reemerged in February. It will now release during Holiday 2020, so expect it sometime between October and December. With next-gen consoles on the horizon for this fall, it is possible that Outriders will launch around the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

While the delay may initially be concerning, keep in mind that release dates are always subject to delays. Square Enix delayed Final Fantasy VII Remake, its biggest title of the year, to April 10 from its original March 3 release date to "apply final polish." People Can Fly and Square Enix delaying Outriders slightly is okay in this vague release window stage, and will only make Outriders a better game as the developers have more time to work on it.

What consoles will Outriders be released on?

Outriders was announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2019, but in February 2020 we learned that the game will also be releasing for PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season. As of right now, the only major platform that Outriders won't be on is Google Stadia, even though Square Enix has supported it with games like Final Fantasy XV.

Gaming Bolt reports that its launch will be simultaneous across all five platforms when Outriders' release date does roll around.

What to expect from Outriders gameplay?

Outriders is a third-person shooter that can be played either alone or in a group of up to three players. It's aiming to be less cartoonish than People Can Fly's previous outing Bulletstorm and will have visceral gore and weapons. To start, weapons will be fairly realistic, think shotguns and sniper rifles. That being said, the developers have teased that weapons will get more fantastical over the course of the game.

A lot of RPG elements have been spliced in as well. Enemies have health bars, though People Can Fly told Game Informer that they don't want enemies to feel like bullet sponges. After looking at the gameplay video from that outlet above, you can see that a good way to describe Outriders' gameplay is Anthem meets Doom.

Players have the ability to customize their character's appearance and will be able to choose between four different classes that give abilities to use in addition to one's weapons. So far, three of them have been revealed: Trickster, Pyromancer, and Devastator.

The Trickster is poised to be the most nimble of the three, with Game Informer describing it in their cover story as "a highly mobile attacker who uses teleportation and time-bending skills to control the arena." This class plays like a rogue in a traditional RPG and has the ability to teleport behind enemies and even slow down time.

Next up is the Pyromancer, which has a plethora of heat-based attacks that it can use. This class seems to be the best for those looking for a massive spectacle with area-of-effect attacks. Game Informer's cover story calls the Pyromancer a "powerful combatant who uses debuffs and area of effect blasts to come out on top."

Finally, there is the Devastator, which serves as the tank of the group. This class is heavy-hitting, but can also use its abilities to protect itself with stone armor. Game Informer calls the class a "perfect for players who want to be rewarded for getting into the middle of it all." If you want to see them in action, check out the trailer unveiling them all.

Is Outriders a Games-as-a-Service title?

No. Outriders director Barek Kmita told Game Crate that while comparisons can be drawn to titles like Destiny or Anthem, People Can Fly does not see Outriders as a games-as-a-service title. "From day one we basically wanted to make the game for ourselves and we’re not talking against games-as-service services overall, but we just we wanted to give a complete story," he said.

"From A to B it’s a finished story. Early on we knew it wouldn’t work as a games-as-service." While Outriders will have endgame content and appears to be a fun title to hop into with friends, don't expect it to be built around weekly, or even seasonal, content drops like other popular multiplayer shooters such as Fortnite or Destiny 2.

What could the Outriders story be about?

Outriders follows the titular groups of characters who were part of the last bastion of humanity after Earth is ravaged beyond repair by climate change. The survivors flee to Enoch, which initially seems nice, but a mysterious force called "the anomaly" ruins typical technology and warps anything it touches. Players fall into a 30-year coma after being caught in it and have special powers when they come to.

From there, it appears that players will have to deal with all of the different factions scattered throughout Enoch in order to hopefully restore some semblance of a nice civilization. To get your feet wet with the game's narrative, check out its narrative trailer below.

When is Outriders' beta?

As of right now, Square Enix and People Can Fly have not revealed if or when Outriders will have a beta. That being said, it's likely that it will get one due to having a major multiplayer element. If there is a beta for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game, we will likely be hearing more about it as Outriders approaches its holiday 2020 launch.

Outriders will be released sometime in fall 2020.