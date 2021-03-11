Many great Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass! Following the completed acquisition on March 8, Microsoft and Bethesda held a roundtable to discuss their future together on March 11. During that conversation, Microsoft and Bethesda confirmed that 20 Bethesda games will be on the service starting on March 12.

While not all of them are new to the service (some are just returning to it), having 20 games from just one publisher is a rare feat on Xbox Game Pass. Almost all of the titles are great games too!

If you’re deciding which of these games you should play, we’ve ranked all 20 of the games that will be on Xbox Game Pass starting on March 12.

20. Wolfenstein Youngblood

Wolfenstein Youngblood was developed by MachineGames and Arkane Studios. It is available on Game Pass Xbox, PC, and Android.

19. Fallout 76: Steel Dawn

This online game was developed by Bethesda Game Studios. It’s available on Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and Android.

18. The Elder Scrolls Online

This MMO is by ZeniMax Online Studios. It’s available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.

17. Rage 2

Avalanche Studios and iD Software made this open-world FPS. It’s available on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

16. The Evil Within

This horror game from Tango GameWorks is coming to Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is led by Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil franchise. Bethesda

15. Fallout 4

This RPG from Bethesda Game Studios is available across Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

14. Doom 3

This classic FPS by iD Software will be on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

13. Doom 2

The sequel to Doom will also be available on Game Pass PC, Xbox, and Android

12. Prey

Arkane Studios’ sci-fi horror game is also going to be on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

11. Doom 64

This surprisingly robust and unique port of the original Doom was re-released in 2020 alongside Doom Eternal and is now available across Game Pass for Android, PC, and Xbox.

10. The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind

This classic RPG by Bethesda Game Studios will be on Game Pass on PC and Xbox.

9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The other classic Elder Scrolls game will also be on Game Pass for PC and Xbox.

8. Wolfenstein: The New Order

MachineGames’ reboot of this classic FPS series is on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

7. Dishonored 2

Arkane Studios’ sequel to a stealth game classic will come back to Game Pass on Xbox, PC, and Android.

6. Doom Eternal

2020’s best FPS game from iD Software is available on Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This fantasy RPG needs little introduction as it is available on a wide variety of platforms and innovated the open-world RPG genre for the industry. If you’ve somehow missed out on this very important game or are looking for an excuse to jump back in Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

Skyrim is available on almost every major gaming platform, but it’s also now included with Xbox Game Pass.

4. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

The Old Blood may just be standalone DLC for The New Order, but it surpasses the base game thanks to its World War 2 setting that sees BJ Blazkowicz infiltrating a Nazi compound. If the futuristic settings of MachineGames’ Wolfenstein games aren’t for you, try this out. It will be available for Game Pass across PC, Xbox, and Android.

3. Doom

The original Doom can be credited with creating the first-person shooter genre and is still extremely fun to play today. If you enjoy games like Call of Duty, or even the more modern Doom Eternal, you owe it to yourself to try this game. It’s available on Game Pass across PC, Xbox, and Android like the other classic Doom games.

2. Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas was actually made by Obsidian Entertainment, who also happens to be an Xbox studio now. It’s also considered to be the best modern Fallout game thanks to its excellent writing and a massive focus on player choice that makes it endlessly replayable. While it’s only available on Game Pass for Xbox, you should give this game a shot if you have a chance.

1. Dishonored

Dishonored is one of the best stealth games and immersive sims of all times thanks to its unique setting and excellent level and gameplay design that means you can go through a level without killing a single soul. If you enjoy stealth games and somehow haven’t given Dishonored a shot, you need to play it on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Android.

Also, all future Bethesda games should be on Xbox Game Pass day and date! On the topic of exclusivity, Phil Spencer confirmed during the roundtable that Bethesda is making “great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists,” so we should expect them to be a mainstay on the service from now on.