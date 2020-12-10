Game Awards 2020 winners in all 30 categories, including Game of the Year

In an unprecedented year full of surprises both in and out of the video game industry, Geoff Keighley created the Summer Game Fest to replace E3, trickling game announcements throughout the summer. And now, he's back in a big way with the annual Game Awards.
2020 was a year dominated by games like the delicately charming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the beautiful nostalgia of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the controversial Last of Us Part II, and the compelling Hades. Here's a look at each of the categories. Winners will be updated in real-time
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
This song slaps.
Best Action/Adventure
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- WINNER: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Family
- WINNER: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- WINNER: Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Debut Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- WINNER: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- WINNER: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Coach
- WINNER: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LOL)
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-min (LOL)
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (COD)
Best Esports Event
- BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- WINNER: League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- WINNER: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
- Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
- WINNER: G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Team Secret / DOTA2
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter / Call of Duty
- WINNER: Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu / League of Legends
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
- Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut / CS:GO
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- WINNER: Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- WINNER: No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Games for Impact
- If Found ... (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Action
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
Best VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- MARVEL's Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- HyperDot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Sports/Racing
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae
