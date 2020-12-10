Game Awards 2020 winners in all 30 categories, including Game of the Year

In an unprecedented year full of surprises both in and out of the video game industry, Geoff Keighley created the Summer Game Fest to replace E3, trickling game announcements throughout the summer. And now, he's back in a big way with the annual Game Awards.

2020 was a year dominated by games like the delicately charming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the beautiful nostalgia of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the controversial Last of Us Part II, and the compelling Hades. Here's a look at each of the categories. Winners will be updated in real-time

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

WINNER: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Family

WINNER: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

WINNER: Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

'Fall Guys' still has a thriving community. Devolver Digital

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

WINNER: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

WINNER: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Coach

WINNER: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LOL)

Lee "Zefa" Jae-min (LOL)

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (COD)

Best Esports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

WINNER: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

WINNER: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

WINNER: G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Athlete

Ian "Crimsix" Porter / Call of Duty

WINNER: Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends

Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut / CS:GO

Abby in 'The Last of Us Part II.' Naughty Dog

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

WINNER: Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

WINNER: No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Games for Impact

If Found ... (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Action

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Best VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL's Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe