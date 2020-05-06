Cyberpunk 2077 is even hornier than FF7 Remake, according to the ESRB

CD Projekt Red has never shied away from depicting mature sexual content in games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077 is proving to be no different; in fact, based on the newly revealed official ESRB rating, Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be the horniest game of 2020, even more so than Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The ESRB, North America's rating board for video games, published an official rating on Wednesday for Cyberpunk 2077. The game managed to dodge the dreaded "AO for Adult Only" rating that prevents it from being sold. It was instead rated "M for Mature," though that definitely isn't due to lack of explicit content.

The ESRB's rating makes expected mentions of "frequent gunfire, cries of pain, explosions, and blood-splatter effects," as well as drugs, alcohol, and swearing. The most surprising amount of detail, however, goes into explaining the nature of the sexual content in Cyberpunk 2077.

It's a lot.

Sexual content in character customization — Players will run into explicit content right when they start during the character customization process. According to the ESRB, "customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals." Some games, like Saints Row: The Third, have allowed players to adjust their breast or penis size before, but Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to do so on a much more detailed level.

Sexual content in-game — The sexual content doesn't stop once your character is created. The ESRB rating description notes that players "can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes." In most cases when that happens in a game, the camera will cut away, but not in Cyberpunk 2077.

"These brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions," the rating description reads. "Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch." Cyberpunk 2077 sex scenes already sound very involved, and the first-person perspective will only make it more realistic and graphic.

'Cyberpunk 2077' features hundreds of unique characters in the metropolitan city. CD Projekt Red

The Inverse Analysis — Even if this description is overselling it, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature some of the most graphic sexual content in a mainstream AAA video game ever. While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt featured sex scenes between characters and even brothels, the first-person perspective shows that CD Projekt is turning things up a notch with its new game.

While games like Final Fantasy VII Remake have brazenly horny undertones and all sorts of titillating character dynamics, Cyberpunk 2077 will take a more direct, graphic approach to sexuality.

Plenty of fans will love the game for it, but there may be some measure of backlash from more mainstream media when it comes to this kind of depiction. To think that Mass Effect's tame sex scenes were presented like some kind of risque scandal in the late 2000s, and now we'll be getting "brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective)" in 2020. In the end, that's what the M for Mature rating is for, so maybe don't let young children play Cyberpunk 2077 without supervision.