After building their name on large-scale RPGs like Fallout and Elder Scrolls, Bethesda Softworks is exploring the final frontier: space. With the upcoming game titled Starfield, Bethesda will tackle space exploration in a big way.

We first learned about Starfield at E3 2018 with a short teaser featuring a logo and some music. Since that fateful day, we've learned only mumblings about the game, but especially now that Bethesda has come under new ownership, things could change pretty rapidly.

Here's everything we know about Starfield.

When is the Starfield release date?

Starfield has yet to receive a proper release date or window. There's reason to believe that Starfield will launch in 2022 or 2023. Bethesda impresario Todd Howard noted in an E3 2018 interview that Starfield won't run on current-gen. Xbox has announced plans to continue supporting Xbox One for 2-3 years after the Series X launches in November. Starfield would be the perfect title to bookend that transitionary period with a late 2022 to mid-2023 release date.

This estimate was further cemented by Bethesda's Marketing VP Pete Hines in February 2020. Hines, in response to someone demanding new Elder Scrolls 6 information on Twitter, said, "It’s [Elder Scrolls 6] after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations."

Clearly, Elder Scrolls will come after Starfield, and it's years away. This would place a Starfield release in 2022 at the earliest.

Is there a Starfield trailer?

Kinda. We have the initial teaser from E3 2018, which you can watch below.

From this teaser, we can see a few things about the game. Firstly, it doesn't take place on Earth. The planet shown has different landmasses than what we can find on the planet. We can also spot a star-shaped spaceship or satellite on the left. It doesn't seem too futuristic. Perhaps this provides us an idea for the game's tone? Starfield might feature tech on the precipice of exploring space properly while taking place in a distinctly futuristic world.

Is there Starfield gameplay?

No, not yet. We do know that it's a sci-fi game. At E3 2019, Elon Musk chatted up Todd Howard about Starfield. From that conversation, it was made known that Starfield space travel will feel shakey.

"Traveling in space in our game, I want to say it's like flight in the '40s, like it's dangerous," says Howard. This implies a very scavenger-esque outlook to space fairing in Starfield. In the conversation, Howard and Musk also discuss idiosyncratic elements to Starfield like collecting fuel and other things.

A logo. Bethesda Games

Is Elon Musk involved with Starfield?

Yes. Musk is a consultant in some capacity on the upcoming game.

Will Starfield be an Xbox exclusive?

We're not entirely sure yet. Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax, in September 2020 might mean that the game will be released as an Xbox exclusive. Or Starfield might be too big for that.

Bethesda confirmed in September 2020 that the franchise's MMO spin-off, Elder Scrolls Online, will remain active on PlayStation consoles despite the acquisition. Speaking to Bloomberg, Xbox head Phil Spencer promised that already PlayStation exclusives like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would remain timed-exclusive for PlayStation consoles. He further said that all future Bethesda releases will be natively available on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. “We’ll take other consoles on a case-by-case basis,” Spencer said.

That makes it sound as though multiplatform releases are still possible depending on the surrounding circumstances.

Ironically, according to reporter Imran Khan, prior to this announcement Sony was courting Bethesda for timed exclusivity on Starfield. It's unknown if any deal was made, but it could mean that Starfield might still be bound for the PlayStation 5. If there wasn't a deal, Sony might have to spend a bit extra to get Starfield. We'll likely find out what occurred once more information releases on the game.