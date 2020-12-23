The PlayStation 5 already has a strong exclusive lineup , and there are even more good things on the horizon for 2021. While games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West might have your attention, another Sony-published exclusive may arrive before them all. Returnal is a new sci-fi third-person shooter from Resogun developer Housemarque.

While much about game is still shrouded in mystery, we learned more a bit more about it during The Game Awards 2020. This is everything we know so far about Returnal, the next major PS5 exclusive.

When is the Returnal release date?

The Returnal team revealed the game's release date during The Game Awards on December 10. The game will be released on March 19, 2021 . This will make it one of the first major post-launch releases for the PS5 and put it right in the middle of the system's six-month launch window. Its release timing is similar to that of Infamous Second Son back in 2014.

Is there a trailer for Returnal?

Yes, a brand new trailer for the game was released during The Game Awards 2020. It not only revealed the release date for the game but revealed more details on its story and gameplay as well. Check it out below:

If you want to see even more of the game, you can check out the reveal trailer that was released during June's PS5 showcase.

Which platforms will Returnal be playable on?

Returnal is a PS5 exclusive. The game is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and isn't a cross-gen game like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It'll be one of the first true PS5 exclusives following Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, and the February release of Destruction All-Stars.

According to the game's official store page, it will take advantage of PS5 exclusive features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio to make fighting enemies more satisfying. That will also be reflected in the game's price, as it will cost $69.99 new.

What is Returnal's story about?

Returnal follows a woman named Selene after she crash-lands on an alien planet that houses an ancient civilization and consistently shifts its form. Players fight to survive as they try and escape, but Selene is also is revived after every death. That said, the planet changes form every time that she dies.

Housemarque and Sony are still being very secretive about the game's narrative otherwise, so there are definitely some hard-hitting mysteries for players to solve. Hopefully, it can craft a compelling narrative around death like Hades, with the world slowly revealing more and more about itself to the player after every death.

What genre of game is Returnal?

As you can probably tell from the game's premise, Returnal is a roguelike — every run is different as players will access to different areas and items each time. During a run, players will have to manage their resources wisely. Additionally, players can find alien tech upgrades that do carry over from run to run.

When it comes to combat itself, Returnal is a third-person shooter that also takes inspiration from bullet-hell games. Dodging enemy attacks and bullets will be just as tough as dealing damage yourself. It's somewhat reminiscent of Recore, a 2016 Xbox exclusive, though this gameplay angle isn't surprising when you consider Housemarque's roots as a developer.

This screenshot highlights the bullethell third-person action gameplay players will encounter during every run of Returnal. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Who is the Returnal developer?

As we've mentioned, Housemarque is the studio behind Returnal. You might know them best for many of their arcade-style games they made for PS4 like Resogun, Matterfall, and Nex Machina. All of these games were fun and highly polished, with Resogun and Nex Machina drawing widespread critical acclaim.

After Nex Machina underperformed though, Housemarque appeared to abandon the genre that they were known for. In a controversial blog post, CEO Ilari Kuittinen claimed that "ARCADE IS DEAD" in a blog post and revealed that "lackluster sales of Nex Machina have led us to the thinking that it is time to bring our longstanding commitment to the arcade genre to an end."

Their next game announced was Stormdivers, a battle royale, though it was shuttered before launch. Returnal will be their first game since that blog post and shift in game design, so we'll see if this change pays off with a solid PS5 exclusive or was the wrong choice for the developer.