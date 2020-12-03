PS5 restock: Here are all the latest inventory updates before Christmas

PlayStation 5 consoles are still incredibly hard to find , even after restocks for the system's launch, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Thanks to exciting new games like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, the PS5 is in very high demand. Retailers have frequently restocked the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition inventory ahead of Christmas on a rolling basis.

With restocks popping up somewhat haphazardly, it can be hard to keep track of all of the major retailers and information on their restocks, so we've rounded up everything that you need to know. While you probably won't be able to get a PS5 online shipped to you before Christmas at this point, you'll still want to know which retailers to keep an eye on as well as which online stock notification tools to use.

Popfindr, OctoShop, and other tools to find PS5 consoles

As you start your quest to find a PS5 console, there are several apps and websites that you can use to keep track of restocks. With how fast the PS5 can sell out, these are extremely helpful tools for those that want to net themselves a console. First is PopFindr. This app directly checks the inventory of your local stores and then lets you know if things change.

Alternatively for online shopping, OctoShop is a Google Chrome extension that you can set to notify you every single time the PS5 goes back in stock at your preferred storefront(s). If you'd rather just say up to date on random restocks, you also might want to check out @Wario64, @PS5StockAlerts, the Stock Informer Discord channel, and this article as it is updated throughout the holidays. And if you select the bell-shaped icon after following one of the aforementioned Twitter accounts, you'll get push notifications sent to your phone.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a major tech retailer that's been restocking the PS5 on and off since its release back in November. As such, it's one of the top retailers people look to for PS5 restocks. They restocked back on December 15 in what was likely the last major restock that shipped in time for Christmas. Still, it is possible that Best Buy will restock sometime this week so you can get your console in 2021.

As always, refresh those PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online store pages if you want a chance at a getting a console as soon as the next restock goes live. As Best Buy can list stock spontaneously without a major announcement, you'll want to keep notifications on for this retailer.

Sam's Club

Since the PS5's launch, Sam's Club has restocked PS5 units several times. While these were being sold above market price, they were also bundles that came with an extra controller and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. It's not a terrible deal if you were already planning to buy those in addition to your console.

While @RestockPings reports that Sam's Club won't be getting any more PS5 units until 2021, it's worth keeping an eye on their PS5 hub if you are a Sam's Club member.

Walmart

While no PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition stock is currently available at Walmart, they have been one of the most reliable restockers of the PS5 throughout the holiday shopping season, both in-store and online. It seems like the console will only be available from them online in the foreseeable future though, according to a sign spotted by @RestockPings on Twitter.

There are no new restock updates to share following December 15 restock. If more PS5 stock is moving to online-only then we should expect more units to become available online in the future. You can't go wrong monitoring the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages until a restock. Just keep in mind that you'll have a lot of competition while trying to snag one of these consoles from Walmart, and avoid the scalpers selling the consoles for over $1,000 on this website.

Costco

Just like Sam's Club, if you're okay with spending a little more than $500 on your PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, then Costco is a retailer to keep an eye on. Throughout late November and December, PS5 bundles have been listed in waves at Costco every few days. They are expected to have more stock available ahead of Christmas, though there have been reports of Costco canceling orders.

While these bundles are more expensive than a standard PS5, they also come with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, an extra DualSense controller, and a 1-month membership to PlayStation Now. You need to be a Costco member to buy one too, so there's less competition when you're trying to snag a console.

While no specific restock date has been confirmed, keep checking and set notifications for this PS5 bundle at Costco throughout the rest of December if you don't care about spending a little more for your next-generation system.

Amazon

If you're planning to get your PS5 online, Amazon is a site you'll obviously want to keep in mind. T3 reports that they will restock sometime on December 3, and Amazon will likely list more units on their PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages later this month.

That said, there are several reports of PS5s getting stolen by drivers, so make sure you're closely monitoring the delivery if you are able to snag a console. You'll also want to avoid the third-party scalpers on Amazon unless you are truly willing to pay significantly over the market price for your console.

GameStop

Even though it's the main gaming retailer, GameStop's restocks haven't been as frequent as some other details. Still, even though no restock plans for December have been shared, they will likely make some more available at some point in 2020. Keep an eye on their Twitter account for a restock time announcement as well as their PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online store pages.

Target

As mentioned, Target should get some more PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition stock throughout December online and in-store. According to @Jake_Randall_YT, more consoles are getting shipped to Target stores as soon as December 5. The most recent restock happened early in the morning on December 21, so definitely keep an eye on Target via Popfindr as well as the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online store pages throughout December.

PlayStation Direct

One of the more secure but obtuse ways to get a PS5 is directly from Sony. When stock goes live on the website, interested buyers can enter a queue and wait for the chance to buy a PS5. While there's a chance that the PS5s will be sold out by the time your wait in a queue is done. If you see that the queue is open from one of the accounts listed above, definitely hop in and wait for your chance to snag a PS5. Check out Inverse's dedicated guide on getting a console from PlayStation Direct.