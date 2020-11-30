PS5 Cyber Monday restock: Adorama, Fingerhut, Walmart, and more inventory

The PlayStation 5 rush is still in full swing , with both next-gen consoles selling out across several retailers ahead of and on Black Friday. Time is running out for those that want to order a PS5 and get it shipped to them before the end of the year, but a few places are going to have it in stock on Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 on Cyber Monday and the following Cyber Week, you should keep the following tactics and retailers in mind.

Just like with Black Friday, keeping track of when restocks happen will be key to your success. There are multiple options for how you can keep track of them. Some Twitter accounts like @Wario64 and @PS5StockAlerts will post whenever new consoles are listed. A website like Brickseek or the Stock Informer Discord will also keep you up to date when they happen.

If you want notifications that are a bit more personal, you might also want to consider using an extension like OctoShop that will notify you when the PlayStation 5 is available. The console is selling out in not just the US, but in countries like the United Kingdom, so keep an eye on those Twitter accounts, websites, and extensions as well as the following retailers.

What were your favorite games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

The PlayStation 5 has been incredibly hard to find since its release on November 12, 2020. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Walmart

The biggest retailer that will have new stock on Cyber Monday is Walmart. More PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles will reportedly be available at 12 p.m. Eastern on Cyber Monday, November 30. According to NBC News Business and Tech Correspondent Jo Ling Kent, Walmart has confirmed to NBC that it will be "restocking the items for additional release of inventory throughout the holidays."

Keep an eye on the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages when Walmart's Cyber Monday deals go live, and you might be able to snag a console. You'll probably have the most competition ordering from this site though, so order quickly or the stock might disappear.

Adorama

If you're looking to get bundles that include an extra controller and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition or Demon's Souls, then you might want to order from Adorama. According to its official Twitter account, Adorama will be restocking its PS5 bundles at 11 a.m. Eastern on Cyber Monday.

While this isn't as mainstream of a retailer as Walmart and these bundles are more expensive than just the console, it might be worth it if you were already planning on picking up additional controllers and games for your PS5.

Fingerhut

While its stock is no longer available, Fingerhut did have some PlayStation 5 consoles in stock at the start of Cyber Monday. It's possible that more could be listed throughout the day. Fingerhut's PS5 consoles are technically bundles that come with an extra controller. Unfortunately, they also are inflating the price of this to $800.

If you're really desperate for a next-gen console, then you might want to keep an eye on Fingerhut. Just keep in mind that you'll probably be paying a bit over the market price for what you are actually getting. That said, sites like GameStop, Amazon, and Target haven't confirmed Cyber Monday restocks yet so this might be one of the few places to get a PS5 this week.