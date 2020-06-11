PS5 release date: Everything we learned at Sony's June 11 reveal event

In an online showcase lasting more than an hour, Sony finally revealed more details about its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, and while we did get a look at the sleek new console and several looks at PS5 gameplay, there's one thing on gamers' minds that we don't have yet: a release date.

Even so, we already have a rough idea of when to expect Sony's new hardware to hit stores. Here's what we know.

Sony has repeatedly stated in official messaging about PS5 that the console will release in "Holiday 2020." In retail terms, that often implicitly centers around Christmas Day on December 25. However, this vague target for the console's release often more accurately means that the PS5 will be available for purchase as a high-profile gift before the Christmas holidays. We expect to see the new console drop sometime from mid-November to early December to take advantage of the holiday shopping season.

Sony will be launching the PS5 with two versions, and one of them is digital-only. Sony

In an ordinary year, the week before Thanksgiving would probably make the most sense, but as we know all too well, 2020 is far from an ordinary year. If there are any hiccups in the supply chain, that window might get pushed back to the week of November 30 to December 4. The week of Thanksgiving itself seems relatively unlikely, given how retailers have moved away from Black Friday "doorbuster" sales and Thanksgiving openings in the last few years. What's more, waiting for hours in front of stores may still be a no-go if social distancing is still being enforced later in the year.

We did learn, however, that Sony is releasing two versions of the PS5: One with a disc drive and one without that will be digital-only. It's safe to assume that both versions of the console will be released at the same time, but that they'll release at different price points. The digital-only version is sleeker on account of the fact that it requires less hardware to function.

Both consoles will seemingly stand upright without the option to lay it on its side, which means that gamers will have to set aside some deliberate space that'll look very different from how they have their PlayStation 4 set up. Beyond that, we got a look at plenty of video game reveal trailers of all sorts of titles from Spider-Man 2 to the brand-new Project Athia. There were plenty of much-hyped titles that were absent, like any Final Fantasy games or a new God of War title, but the PS5 boasts a lot to get excited for when it's released later this year.