Are you craving information about the launch games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X? Losing sleep wondering what the heck Nintendo's been up to over the last several months? Well, you won't get answers to any of those burning questions at this week's State of Play event, planned for the afternoon of August 6. Sony has confirmed its next digital event will focus exclusively on upcoming titles for the PS4 and PSVR. Still, there's some enticing goodies to look forward to this fall, so here's what you need to know to tune in.

State of Play will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 6 . You can tune in via PlayStation's official accounts on YouTube and Twitch.

Sony doesn't plan to reveal any first-party PlayStation Studios titles at this event — but that doesn't automatically mean this is just a blip on the radar before the next PS5 event. The August State of Play is due to last roughly 40 minutes, which means we'll likely see more about cross-gen, third-party games announced at various events in recent weeks. These include Resident Evil Village, Bugsnax, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and perhaps something from Ubisoft, like Watch Dogs: Legion.

Of all these likely options, we're probably most excited to see more about Resident Evil Village. Though Resident Evil 3 Remake was underwhelming, we're still intrigued by what we've heard about the plot of Village, which picks up directly after the events of Resident Evil 7, and sees Ethan encounter good old Chris Redfield. (He has a beard now, you guys!) Judging from Capcom's official blurb about the game, it sounds like Chris could be rather different from the intrepid hero we once knew:

Years after the tragic events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers.

Given the event's proximity to the beta launch of Marvel's Avengers, we expect to see more details about Crystal Dynamics' ambitious take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While there's still room for improvement and the characters don't feel quite as distinctive as we'd hoped, we came away from our time with the beta impressed the exhilarating and entertaining multiplayer modes. Still, gamers seem to find no shortage of things to complain about when it comes to Marvel's Avengers — the latest thing being the Sony-exclusive playable Spider-Man — and Thursday's State of Play will likely be no exception.