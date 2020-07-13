While Assassin's Creed and Far Cry are the two series that come to mind when you think of Ubisoft Entertainment, Watch Dogs has quickly become a major franchise for the publisher.

Watch Dogs: Legion is one of Ubisoft's biggest fall 2020 releases alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it features one of the most ambitious mechanics of any AAA game launching this year: the ability to play as anyone you encounter in London.

If you want to know about this game, that ambitious gameplay concept, or the excellent short film accompanying the game that aired during Ubisoft Forward in July 2020, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Watch Dogs: Legion.

When is the Watch Dogs: Legion release date?

Ubisoft announced on July 12 during its Ubisoft Forward presentation that Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29, 2020 . Watch Dogs: Legion was originally going to come out in March 2020 but was delayed after the failure of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Creative Director Clint Hocking explained to IGN that the delay allowed the developers to add "a lot more refinement to traits and the abilities that you find on characters in the world, and better ways for aggregating those into individuals." On a broader level, the delay also resulted in a new "layer of polish and realization and clarity to the game."

Of course, this release date only applies to the current-gen versions of the game. Ubisoft confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion will be on next-generation consoles when they launch, but we don't know what days the PS5 or Xbox Series X are coming out on yet.

Is there a Watch Dogs: Legion trailer?

Ubisoft aired the world premiere trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion during E3 2019 in June which showcased the central concept of shuffling between a myriad of different playable characters, each with their own abilities. That presentation included a gameplay walkthrough. Then during August 2019's Gamescom, Ubisoft followed those up with a trailer explaining the core "Play as Anyone" concept. Each of these includes a mix of cinematic and gameplay, as does the 15 minutes of footage shown during Ubisoft Forward.

What platforms will Watch Dogs: Legion release for?

When Watch Dogs: Legion launches in October, it will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia . As we've mentioned, the game will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will supposedly be a launch title for those platforms. These release platforms are in line with Ubisoft's other major upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

Pretty much anywhere you play games, you'll be able to try Watch Dogs: Legion, with one notable exception: Nintendo Switch. While the original Watch Dogs came out on Wii U, Watch Dogs 2 skipped Wii U and Switch, and so is this game. As the game is being made with next-generation consoles in mind, it's unlikely that it comes to Switch due to the power difference between the platforms.

What is the story of Watch Dogs: Legion?

Watch Dogs doesn't follow single protagonists like the first two games in the series did. Instead, it focuses on Deadsec's fight to take back London. The British city has devolved following a series of bombings blamed on DeadSec and is now heavily patrolled by a private military force called Albion. The people of London unite against Albion under DeadSec, and players complete a series of missions to take both them and a crime boss down.

Can you play as anyone in Watch Dogs: Legion?

Yes, you can. While the story and basic gameplay loops are fairly straightforward, this particular mechanic will make Watch Dogs: Legion stand out. There are thousands of characters roaming the streets of London, and they can all be recruited to help in the fight against DeadSec. If your character is properly upgraded, you can do side quests for anyone you want to recruit to gain there trust and add them to your DeadSec region.

This isn't purely cosmetic either; Each character has unique abilities. Some of these are just funny, like being a tough drunk that can take more damage in a fight, but others are useful for specific situations. These include a construction worker that can summon a rideable drone at any time, an Albion soldier that can infiltrate their base, or a beekeeper that can use robotic Nanobees to fight enemies.

While there is a permadeath mode, this is something players will have to opt into. Otherwise, your operatives will just go to the hospital or get arrested if they are captured. But you can free them early if you have a doctor or police officer in your Legion. It's one of the most exciting and ambitious features in a AAA game in some time and has some awesome dynamic storytelling abilities.

What is the Tipping Point short film?

The main themes of the game were shown off during Ubisoft Forward with a short film trailer titled "Tipping Point." It follows a taxi driver who finally decides to take action against Albion and help a fleeing Deadsec agent after coming to terms with the fact that he let a lot of personal freedoms go away. While the short story is intriguing, it will catch your eye more for its bombastic and colorful visuals.

Watching the DeadSec operative flee through the neon light and screen-filled streets of London is a visual spectacle reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That isn't a fluke either. This short is directed by Alberto Mielgo, who was a Production Designer and Art Director on Sony's animated Spider-Man film, serving as a key influence for its memorable style. Tipping Point captures some of that Spider-Verse magic, so it's definitely worth watching if you haven't yet.

What version of Watch Dogs: Legion should I get?

If you plan on picking up Watch Dogs: Legion, there are four versions of the game you can get. For $59.99, you can get the standard edition, and for $99.99 you can get the Gold Edition for the game and get "a major expansion with two episodes, extra missions, four iconic heroes with unique abilities, and immediate access to the original Watch Dogs: Complete Edition.

If you're willing to spend even more on the game, a $119.99 Ultimate Edition comes with everything in the Gold version plus "three new operatives, new masks, and four weeks of VIP status to earn in-game currency more quickly." Finally, the Collector's Edition for the game comes in at a whopping $190 and includes a large mask statue, a poster, stickers, and a steel book as well as everything from the Ultimate Edtion.

While you should get a complete experience from the standard edition, the Gold Edition seems to be the way to go if you want to get all the extra DLC Ubisoft puts out for the games. The Ultimate and Collector's Editions just come with less consequential, albeit cool, bonuses.