Everything we know about Far Cry 6 — and a little we don't

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft's flagship series, and the next outing doesn't appear to be too far off. While Ubisoft hasn't announced Far Cry 6 yet, a June 2020 leak teases that it might be revealed very soon. From official teases, internet rumors, and other leaks, this is everything that we know about Far Cry 6, which may be Ubisoft's next major game after Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Leigon, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters are all released.

When is the Far Cry 6 release date?

It's been almost a year and a half since Far Cry: New Dawn, the most recent game in the series. As Far Cry 6 isn't officially announced yet, it doesn't have a public release date. Fortunately, leaks, and even official comments from Ubisoft, clue us in as to when exactly we can expect the next Far Cry 6. The latest leak from German site GameReactor emerged on June 7, 2020 and was translated by TweakTown the following day.

"The last [Ubisoft] game scheduled to be released before April ... is set to be a Far Cry," the report reads. The article does point out that the game could "be postponed due to Covid-19," but Ubisoft's plan right now is to release it before March 31, 2021 (the end of this fiscal year). This lines up with previous comments from Ubisoft, which revealed during earnings calls that the company plans to release five AAA games before the end of this fiscal year.

As we already know four of these games — Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Leigon, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine — it would make sense for a Far Cry title to be the fifth game. Trusted Bloomberg game journalist Jason Schreier has also teased that Ubisoft has a Far Cry game in store for early 2021, so this release window for Far Cry 6 appears to be accurate.

Which platforms will Far Cry 6 be on?

No leaks have directly stated which platforms Far Cry 6 will be on but as AAA release from Ubisoft following the launch of next-generation consoles, it will likely be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. All games slated or this fiscal year, which allegedly includes Far Cry 6, have been confirmed as cross-gen titles during an earnings call, so expect the next Far Cry game on those platforms at the very least.

Additionally, a Google Stadia port Far Cry 6 is also likely as Ubisoft has been one of the biggest supporters of Google's fledgling platform. A Nintendo Switch release is unlikely, as no other Far Cry games are on the system and it's a weaker platform hardware-wise than its contemporaries.

What is the Far Cry 6 plot?

As Far Cry 5 had a world-changing ending after being in the contemporary United States setting, you may be wondering where the series could go from here. When it comes to story, the GameReactor leak didn't tease much, but we have to assume that Far Cry 6 will be set before the events of Far Cry 5 if the ending of the last mainline entry is canon.

Fortunately, this leak gives us a bit more to chew on when it comes to a setting. "Those of you who didn't like Far Cry 5's North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting," it claims, noting that Far Cry 6 will have an "exotic setting."

While the description doesn't get much more detailed than that, it does suggest that Far Cry 6 will have an international setting like the first four games in the series, which makes a lot of sense.

When will we learn more about Far Cry 6?

According to the GameReactor report, a Far Cry 6 reveal will take place during Ubisoft Forward. This event will take place on July 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern in lieu of a traditional E3 press conference from Ubisoft. The publisher promised in a blog post that the presentation will have "plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more," and it's likely that Far Cry 6 will be one of those exciting new reveals.