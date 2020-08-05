1 surprising factor could be PS5's biggest weakness against Xbox Series X

Sony and Microsoft have both recently showcased what exclusive games will anchor the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X during the 2020 holidays. Now, one of the few remaining details left to announce is the price of each console, and it at least one new way, it appears that the Series X will have the advantage.

Sony announced Tuesday that its existing PS4 DualShock 4 controllers will not work with PS5 games. The company "[believes] that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features" the new console is bringing to the table, it stated in a PlayStation.Blog post.

That means gamers will be required to purchase additional PS5 DualSense controllers if they want to play local multiplayer PS5 games. Sony hasn't announced how much its DualSense controllers will cost, but the peripheral could cost more than DualShock 4 controllers that Sony is currently selling for $60.

The Xbox Series X will have a big peripheral advantage over the PS5.

The DualSense controller will include a plethora of upgrades compared to its predecessor, like more nuanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so so players get a better sense of touch and feel when playing a game. But all of these bells and whistles could end up costing gamers at least an extra $60 if they want a second controller after purchasing the PS5, which is estimated to launch with around a $500 price tag.

This strategy is in stark contrast to the Xbox Series X, which will be compatible with all Xbox One controllers. Any Xbox gamers with extra controllers lying around won't need to dish out the extra cash for Series X controllers just to play local multiplayer games. But fans your PS4 old controllers won't become total junk once the PS5 launches.

Sony explained that DualShock 4 controllers and officially licensed third-party PS4 controllers, like racing wheels and arcade sticks, will only work with the PS5 but only when it's running "supported PS4 games." The company did not include a list of what games would continue to support DualShock 4 controllers, but there are unconfirmed rumors claiming that the PS5 will be able to run every PS4 game. So hang on to those old peripherals if you want to revisit PS4 games on the PS5.

Price will be a big factor when it comes to which next-gen consoles gamers choose. TechRadar

The Inverse Analysis — The Series X is clearly edging out the PS5 when it comes to accessibility in the peripherals department. Xbox users know they will be able to use their old controllers on the new console no matter what at launch, while DualShock 4 controllers will have limited use and even then Sony hasn't been clear about how limited.

To add insult to injury, Microsoft announced that its xCloud game streaming service will support the use of DualShock 4 controllers. That means gamers who join will be able to play Xbox Game Pass titles on their mobile devices using a PS4 controller. This gives current PS4 owners some reason to switch over to Xbox once the Series X launches, while Sony hasn't given current Xbox One users a compelling reason to switch.

The final price tag of each console will have a big say on which gaming system comes out on top, but as it stands the Series X is looking much stronger out of the gate.