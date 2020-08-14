Last of Us 2 update adds way more than Grounded difficulty and permadeath

While Xbox One players might be spending some time playing a game called Grounded, PlayStation 4 gamers just received the first major update for The Last of Us Part II since launch — and it's also called "Grounded." The 1.05 update for Sony's critically acclaimed cinematic horror game launched on Thursday, and it comes with two new gameplay modes, new accessibility options, several graphics style settings, and more.

If you want to know what exactly The Last of Us Part 2's "Grounded" update adds, we've rounded up everything you need to know about it here.

Naughty Dog revealed everything included in the "Grounded" update on August 11 as part of a blog post. The update went live around 12 p.m. Eastern on Thursday for PS4 owners, which is to say that if you're reading this, then you should be able to already download the 451.1 MB version 1.05 update of the game.

These are the additions that you can expect:

Grounded Mode — The namesake of this major update is Grounded mode, which is returning from the first game in the series. For those that didn't play the original, Grounded is the toughest difficulty option that players can choose. An official Naughty Dog post confirms that Grounded mode makes The Last of Us Part 2 more difficult by "making enemies deadlier and ammo, upgrade, and crafting materials incredibly scarce" as well as getting rid of listen mode and some elements of the UI.

Permadeath Mode — If you want to make The Last of Us Part 2 even more challenging for yourself, you can give permadeath mode a go. As its name suggests, this mode makes death permanent and causes players to start the game over from the start if they die. That said, players can also set it so they are just sent back to the start of a checkpoint, chapter, or act. New trophies exist for the players that beat the game on these two modes, though neither is required to platinum The Last of Us Part 2.

Render Modes — Like with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Naughty Dog has added a bunch of fun new graphics rendering styles to The Last of Us Part 2. If you want to add some levity to this dark adventure, these are the 30 that you can add:

Graphic Headache Afterlife 8-Bit Watercolor Dungeon Void Pop Poster 1960 Cool Warm Vibrant Noir Blorange Sepia Vintage Beasts Terminated Gridlocked Blacklight Desert Fog Blood Inferno Fire Trinity Pusher Demons Drugzone Moonlight None

Gameplay and audio modifiers — For players that want to make even more minor tweaks to their experience, several new audio and gameplay modifiers were added to The Last of Us Part 2 with the "Grounded" update. These are all of the new options that you can expect:

Mirror World

Mirror on Death

Slow Motion

Bullet Speed Mode

Infinite Ammo

Infinite Crafting

Infinite Melee Durability

Infinite Listen Mode Range

One-Shot

Touch of Death

8-bit Audio

4-bit Audio

Helium Audio

Xenon Audio

New accessibility and gameplay options — Finally, the "Grounded" update improves The Last of Us Part 2's already fantastic accessibility options even more. Naughty Dog claims that all of these features were highly requested by the community:

Saves now display playtime up to the second

Film Grain Adjustment option

Disable Listen Mode option

Motion Sensor Function Aiming option

Arc Throw HUD Display option

Aiming Acceleration Scale option

Aiming Ramp Power Scale option

Accessibility improvements to Ground Zero encounter, collectible tracking, Enhanced Listen Mode for collectibles, and rope gameplay

One of the "Grounded" update's beautiful looking graphic rendering modes. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Inverse Analysis — While it doesn't bring any new story levels or multiplayer to The Last of Us Part 2, the "Grounded" update still adds depth to a game that was already immensely detailed. For the masochists out there, Grounded and Permadeath will add extremely tough new options. Meanwhile, players looking to have an easier time with the game will appreciate the new accessibility options and gameplay modifiers.

All of the graphical filters really change how the game looks in drastic and detailed ways, and the strong comic-like colors of the Watercolor and Dungeon settings may spark entire replays in those styles for us. If you've been looking for a reason to replay The Last of Us Part 2, everything the "Grounded" update brings gives you a good reason to.