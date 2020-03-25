PS Plus April 2020 free games leak includes an adventure you need right now

In a rare move, Sony has seemingly leaked the games that'll be free for PS Plus subscribers in April 2020 on PlayStation consoles. Through PS Plus, players gain access to online features in most games and limited free titles each month. The service will most likely see a surge in usage as everyone remains indoors to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months.

If these leaks are true, then one of the PS4's best adventure games will soon be free.

The leak comes from PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation YouTube channel, that posted a video Tuesday featuring next month's PS Plus games early. It was quickly taken down but revealed that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 will be free for PS Plus subscribers in April. The first three games were previously available for free in January 2020, but the fourth and final game in the series will be appearing for the first time as a freebie.

What is Uncharted 4: A Thief's End?

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is a cinematic action-adventure game released by Naughty Dog (the makers of The Last of Us) and Sony Interactive Entertainment in May 2016. Uncharted is one of the most successful Sony-exclusive video game series and follows treasure hunter and series protagonist Nathan Drake. In this fourth entry, Drake is pulled out of retirement by his long-lost brother Sam for one for last big job.

It's a fairly formulaic third-person cover-based shooter that also incorporates interesting climbing and puzzle-solving elements. The overall production quality, voice acting, and cinematic sequencing make it something special. Some levels even give the player more freedom to explore the area than is typical in a linear action-adventure game like this. There's also a robust multiplayer mode for those who want to keep playing after finishing the roughly 15-hour story.

Like all Naughty Dog games, the story really sets it apart. Uncharted 4 offers a compelling tale that, at its core, is a meditation on the strain that Drake's addiction to treasure hunting puts on his friends and family. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was critically acclaimed upon its release in 2016 and currently sits at a 93 on Metacritic and consistently tops "the best PS4 games" lists. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is one of Sony's flagship PS4 titles, so for it to become free for a huge number of gamers is a huge deal — literally and figuratively.

When and how do I get Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for free?

Even though this leak claims that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be next month's PS Plus title, you can't download yet. Currently, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, March's PS Plus titles, are still active. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 should become free on April 7, 2020. (The turnover always happens on the first Tuesday of each month.)

Once that day rolls around, you should be able to navigate to the PS Store on the PS4's main menu. Once you're in, you can either search "Uncharted 4" and directly download it from there or go to the PS Plus Members area where both free games should be listed in a shortcut to its store page. If you don't own the game yet, you'll have to claim the title first and will then have the ability to download the game. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has a file size of 47.45 GB, so be sure to clear some space before downloading it.