Fall Guys isn't going anywhere. While the battle royale game isn't quite the sensation it was when it first launched, Epic Games (the company behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine) just acquired Fall Guys developer Mediatonic. That means that we're likely to see even more resources go into the hit elimination game.

What's on the horizon? The game's fourth season is coming and it looks to be the most thematically appealing yet. Fall Guys is trading in its Season 3 winter wonderland for some futuristic vibes in Season 4. Here's what to expect from Season 4 and how Epic Games’ recent acquisition will affect it.

Fall Guys Season 4 start time

While we don't know exactly when Season 4 will begin, it seems as though it'll be quite soon. Mediatonic is already teasing the next update, sharing screenshots of new futuristic-looking courses and costumes in the first week of March. This usually means that the new season will be released soon. Considering that last season started back in December, it seems likely that the latest will begin sometime in March.

On March 8, the official Fall Guys Twitter account confirmed that Season 4 was “very close to launch,” promising that a new release date trailer would be released on March 15 . So we’ll definitely learn this information then.

What is the Fall Guys Season 4 theme?

The next season of Fall Guys is going to a bold new frontier: the year 4041 . A logo reveal teases a sort of retro-future aesthetic that calls back to the days of ‘80s sci-fi. That means lots of neon lights and VHS filters.

As for how that'll affect the game itself, Fall Guys' Twitter account has given one exciting tease. A screenshot shows the beans being knocked around in a giant pinball machine. Mediatonic asked fans to name the pinball flippers and the winner is ... Flippity Bippities . So, you're sure to see a lot of Flippity Bippities in Season 4, at least.

What are the Fall Guys Season 4 skins?

Promo art for Fall Guys Season 4 showing some new costumes. Medaitonic

Mediatonic revealed four new season skins through its various social channels. So far, players can expect a shark , a disco ball , an alien , and a Men in Black-style agent . A promo image for the new season also shows more alien skins, an ‘ 80s fitness instructor , and more. We're looking at a season filled with both extraterrestrials and ‘80s vibes all in one.

How does the Epic deal affect Fall Guys Season 4?

After Epic Games purchased Mediatonic in early March, that left some questions about the game's continued support. Luckily, it seems like there isn’t much to worry about. The studio maintains that all versions of the game will continue to get support like normal.

"Your gameplay isn’t changing and neither is our mission to bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible," says Mediatonic in a press release. "Each season, we’ll continue to expand the game with new content, features, rounds, and costumes."

The only lingering question is whether or not the game will remain on Steam. Mediatonic assures players that it's not going anywhere, though Epic has been known to snatch exclusives away from the platform, For now, players can expect to access Season 4 on Steam like normal. Mediatonic mentions that it's interested in implementing crossplay soon, so perhaps Steam and Epic Games Store users will be able to live in harmony soon.