How to boost your chances of being the Imposter in Among Us

Murder-mystery game Among Us is all about schemes and subterfuge. At the start of each round, players are assigned one of two roles: either a "Crewmate" who has to complete simple tasks and survive or the "Imposter" whose goal it is to kill the crew.

Being the Imposter is the most nerve-wracking but exciting of the two roles. Gamers have to carefully plot out a series of murders while avoiding suspicion. There's nothing quite like the rush of successfully killing everyone in a round or turning other players against each other.

Unfortunately, despite what some guides might claim, there's no way to guarantee being the Imposter every round. But still, there are some things you can do to increase your chances.

Among Us randomly selects a players' roles, meaning there's no special trick that players can use to influence their chances of being the Imposter in every lobby they join. However, if you create your own lobby there are a few ways you can increase the general odds of being becoming an Imposter by tweaking a couple of game settings.

For a game to begin, there needs to be more Crewmates than there are Imposters. That means that there will always a greater chance at the player being a Crewmate than an Imposter. But here are two ways you can improve those odds.

Increase the total number of Imposters

Currently, Among Us lets a maximum of three players be Imposters per game. Indie developer InnerSloth hasn't revealed any plans to increase that number in upcoming patches, so setting the number of Imposters to three is your best bet.

The host of a lobby can edit this setting by using the Customize laptop in the waiting room, opening the Game tab, and then increasing the "# Impostors" to 3 by selecting the + symbol. Quite plainly, that'll increase your chances from 10 percent to 30 percent.

Keep in mind, a maximum of 10 players can join a lobby. Playing with three imposters means the murderers only need to get four kills to win the game, which means games can end very quickly if the Crewmates don't weed out the Imposters fast enough.

You can attempt to balance this by increasing the Kill Cooldown from the Customization laptop, but any game with three imposters is skewed in favor of the murderers. InnerSloth stated that they want to increase the size of lobbies to allow 12 to 15 players to join in a future update, which could balance three-imposter games.

Until then, this is the best way to up the chances of becoming an Imposter.

Start a game with fewer players

Alternatively, you can play with the minimum required amount of Crewmates and the maximum amount of Imposters, which would be three imposters and four crewmates for a total of seven players in a lobby.

However, playing like this would mean the Imposters only need one kill to win, which would be a rather cheap way to win. But creating a lobby like this would ensure that you'd be an Imposter about 43 percent of the time. At the very least, it's a solid way to learn the mechanics of venting and sabotaging before you play as an Imposter in a more legitimate match.