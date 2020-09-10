5 imposter tips that will make you the craftiest killer in Among Us

Among Us is a murder-mystery party game that was first released by indie studio Innersloth in 2018 that has since seen a jolt of popularity throughout the tail end of summer 2020.

The developer tweeted that the game had 1.5 million simultaneous players on September 4. That's in large part thanks to its near-universal acclaim among Twitch streamers, which has it listed as the most-watched game on the platform with almost 300,000 viewers at the time of writing.

Among Us puts four to ten players in the astronaut gear of a space ship crew. One or three of the crew's members are "imposters" whose objective is to kill everyone else while other players try to escape unharmed.

To avoid being murdered, crewmates need to complete several mundane tasks that are found through each of the game's three maps, or they can sniff out and vote off the imposters during crew meetings. Crew meetings can only be called when someone finds a dead body or calls an emergency meeting, and these roundtables are the only time players are allowed to speak to each other in-game.

To avoid raising suspicion, imposters need to act like the crew. The catch is they can't even complete tasks. Imposters have access to the Sabotage menu and other tools they can use to influence how crew members move to net kills.

Being a good imposter requires a careful balance of confidence, craftiness, and the ability to think on your feet.

Here are five entry-level strategies to begin your reign of terror as an imposter in Among Us.

5. Vote judiciously

Avoiding suspicion is just as important as netting crafty kills in Among Us. The easiest way to raise eyebrows is aggressively voting when there's no solid evidence against a player you want out. Being the only one to cast a vote to eject someone or constantly pushing to vote someone off will almost certainly result in you getting booted out in the next meeting.

When in doubt, push the crewmates to skip on voting someone off but always vote with the group if they're convinced of someone's guilt. This might result in being forced to cast a vote for a fellow imposter to blend into the crew.

That might lower your odds of winning, but at least you're still breathing.

When you're the imposter, your name and all other imposters' names will be in red text. Innersloth

4. Choose your victims wisely

Going for an easy kill with no witnesses is typically advised. However, as a game progresses there might be crewmates you want to make top-priority targets and others that you want to spare to help you blend in.

Imposters can't complete any tasks, which means tasks with visible animations (Clearing Meteorites, Empty Garbage, Prime Shields, and Submit Scan) instantly prove someone's innocence. You want to eliminate anyone who has been seen doing these tasks because they are the most trusted crewmates in the game.

On the other hand, you want to spare crewmates that others find suspicious even if you find yourself in a situation where you can kill them easily. This allows you to alleviate early pressure, misdirect accusations to a scapegoat crewmate, and even set up for a 50-50 scenario where one crewmate needs to cast the deciding vote to win the game based on your word against the other players'.

Venting can be extremely useful but it can also get you called out. Innersloth

3. Vent body camp

As an imposter, you can use vents to quickly move around any of the maps on Among Us. These fast-travel locations are only useable by killers and are an instant giveaway if you're caught jumping in or out of one, but they can be used for some sinister tactics ... like vent body camping.

This strategy relies on killing an isolated target near a vent and then immediately sabotaging something that leads crewmates away from the body. Then you'll want to hide nearby and wait for your Kill ability to become available again before jumping into the vent directly under the body to wait for your next victim. When someone walks nearby, immediately jump out and kill them to keep them from reporting the body.

This strategy works well on the Polus map. You can kill someone doing the wiring task in Laboratory, sabotage the lights, then hop in the Lab vent to wait for another crewmate. Be sure not to lurk in vents for too long though, or other players will eventually vote you off because they simply haven't seen you around.

When crewmates are all stacking on top of each other, killing someone in the middle of the group could be the perfect way to confuse everyone. Innersloth

2. Crowd kill

If you're struggling to find an isolated crewmate, go for a crowd kill by gathering at least four crewmates in one area. That can be done by sabotaging either lights or comms on any of the maps in Among Us.

When everyone is stacked on top of each other, fake doing the task to repair the sabotage for a second or two and then knife someone in the back. The kill will be reported instantly and most of the time it will be difficult to tell who did it, which can result in a bad ejection or a skip.

Do not overuse this strategy because if you're always around when there's a crowd kill crewmates will catch on that you're behind them.

Two crewmates are required to stop a reactor meltdown, which can set up into easy kills for an imposter. Innersloth

1. Sabotage for final kills

Finally, if it's ever one imposter versus two crewmates or three crewmates versus two imposters, you've essentially won the game. All you need to do is call one last sabotage and net the final kill.

Activate a fatal emergency (which causes crewmates to lose the game if they aren't stopped), like a reactor meltdown or O2 failure. Both of these sabotages require two crewmates to split off to stop them, which means someone will be alone and can freely be killed to win the game.

Imposters can activate a sabotage before crewmates can call an emergency meeting, so as soon as a 2 vs. 1 or 3 vs. 2 round begins immediately sabotage reactor or O2 to secure the game. Congratulations, you're a cold-blooded assassin.