Imposters and Crewmates will take to the skies in the new Among Us map: The Airship.

Developer InnerSloth teased some of the new stage's unique mechanics and cosmetics during The Game Awards Thursday night. Fans of the social-deduction game will be able to start exploring this new aerial area in early 2021.

The new location will be the fourth playable stage in the indie title joining the likes of The Skeld, Polus, and Mira HQ. Each map has their own unique tasks, but The Airship will be a major leap compared to the rest of Among Us's map options.

Watch the full trailer below:

When is The Airship release date in Among Us?

InnerSloth has yet to confirm a precise release date for the new map just yet, but the trailer does outright say "early 2021" so it's likely that it will be released by the end of February 2020.

What new features will The Airship include in Among Us?

There will be a new set of tasks that Crewmates need to get familiar with if they don't want to get stabbed in the back while they're fumbling to complete their chores. These will include polishing a giant gemstone, wiggling a bag of trash out of a bin, and a handful more.

InnerSloth has also added a number of new mobility options, which will give Cremates and Imposters alike a few more options to traverse The Airship. These include ladders and shortcuts, like floating platforms that slowly transport players across the map. Players will even be able to pick which room they want to spawn in at the end of every meeting.

There will also be number of new kill animations and cosmetics to match The Airship's theme. Unlike previous maps, The Airship is themed after a Henry Stickmin, a series of interactive animated shorts created by InnerSloth dev Marcus Bromande, which should be a nostalgic hat tip to anyone who played through the series on animation sharing site Newgrounds.

'Among Us' takes to the skies. InnerSloth

Among Us was one of 2020's most unexpectedly wholesome success stories.

The indie game was first released by three-person developer InnerSloth back in 2018. It was picked up by a number of small- to mid-sized Twitch streamers in 2019, but it wasn't until streaming all-stars, like Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, began playing the game during the tail end of summer 2020 that it exploded in popularity.