While the battle royale genre is often associated with shooters like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone , Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital bucks that trend. The experience is all about platforming with gameplay seemingly inspired by Takeshi's Castle, amassing over 2 million on PC alone during its first week and an estimated 8 million on PlayStation 4.

Now a Nintendo Switch port is announced. When is the game coming to Nintendo Switch? Are Xbox and mobile ports on the cards? Here's everything we know about Fall Guys' inevitable migration over to other platforms.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When are the Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch release dates?

Fall Guys releases for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in Summer 2021 .

During the February 17 Nintendo Direct, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital confirmed that Fall Guys will come to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. Check out the trailer revealing this port below:

The next day, on February 18, 2021, Mediatonic took to Xbox Wire to confirm that the game will also come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in Summer 2021.

While these ports weren't announced until February 2021, the developers have made their plans very clear since the game's launch. A page on the game's support site directly referencing console ports states "to start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam." It goes on to mention that the team would "love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line," but it did not give any release window.

When Fall Guys was announced at E3 2019, PC and PS4 were the only two platforms referenced in official press releases and trailers for the game. It appears that Mediatonic and Devolver Digital were focusing on getting out of the door on those two platforms first, and their efforts have clearly paid off.

On August 10, the developers confirmed in a press release that over 2 million players had bought Fall Guys on PC, and over 23 million hours of the game was watched on Twitch. This isn't even accounting for how many of the millions PS Plus owners downloaded the game on PS4 because it is free during the month of August.

This, along with the announcement of a Chinese mobile version and Xbox and Switch ports, , makes it safe to assume that Fall Guys is here to stay.

What about a Fall Guys mobile release date?

Fall Guys is actually making its way to iOS and Android, though it's doing so in a way that will be disappointing to western fans.

On August 22, analyst Daniel Ahmad revealed on Twitter that Chinese company Bilibili had gotten the right to release a mobile version of Fall Guys in China. No release window was given for this port, and even when it comes to fruition it's unknown if this version of Fall Guys will ever be released outside of China.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic did officially confirm that the port was in the works to GamesIndustry.biz. "We can confirm Bilibili have secured publishing rights to a mobile version in China," Co-Founder Paul Croft stated. "As you can imagine, we've had a lot of questions about platforms since launch, and of course we'd love to release on more platforms in the future but for now we're focusing our efforts on PC and PS4."

Croft's statements affirm what the website says about ports of Fall Guys coming to other platforms, but they also don't bode well for anyone hoping to try the game on iOS and Android outside of China. For now, just avoid scams claiming its already available on mobile and play the game on PC or PS4.

Is Fall Guys coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

There's also the next-gen question. The Xbox version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will come to Xbox Series X and S in addition to Xbox One, as we mentioned. An upgraded PS5 version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has not been announced either, but you still can play the PS4 version on PS5.

Does Fall Guys support crossplay?

Considering how much of a success Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been on its current platforms, yet another form of expansion would be to introduce cross-play to the game. This is something that's been possible for other battle royale games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and even Apex Legends.

"At launch, we won't have cross-play," an official support page reads. "It's something we really want to do in the future." With the game coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One later this year, that will be the best time to add crossplay to the game.

It is unknown if the Chinese mobile version of Fall Guys will have any kind of compatibility with the PC and PS4 versions of the game. The developers are looking to gauge fan enthusiasm, so anyone who wants cross-play should say so on the game's official Discord.