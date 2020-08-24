How to check Fall Guys’ server status and troubleshooting tips that can help

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become a wildly successful indie game that probably surpassed even the wildest expectations that developer Mediatonic had for it, so it's only natural that the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of the game — the only currently available — have their fair share of server issues. These can be frustrating for players, especially if they're on a winning streak or are doing very well in a specific match only to be disconnected before the final round.

If you're having server trouble with Fall Guys, here are some resources from the developer you can use to check the official status of the servers, along with some easy fixes that might stand to help your specific problem.

What is the specific Fall Guys error message?

Server error messages can be a common sight in Fall Guys. The game's Steam Page even has a disclaimer stating, "We underestimated the number of jellybeans in the jar. We're working hard to increase server capacity but please be aware that matchmaking may be up and down during the launch window."

If you try to hop into a match and see a message that says "Connection to Server Timed Out, Please Check the Settings and Try Again," then you're having server problems and should start to troubleshoot.

How can you troubleshoot Fall Guys server errors?

It is possible that the Fall Guys server message comes due to connectivity issues on your end.

It could possibly be caused by an internet issue, so make sure your PC or PS4 is fully connected to the internet and restart your router if need be. Restarting the game can also possibly resolve the error if it was just a momentary lapse in connectivity. If you try all of this and the issues still persist, it's likely a sever issue on the developer's end.

What should you do if you still can't log in?

The support page addressing error messages says that seeing this error message occasionally means that "we're probably experiencing a power surge of stumbling jellybeans that has pushed you out of your game," and that players should "give it some time" to sort itself out. "If you're seeing it every time [you try to play] - that's no fun, and it's likely that our servers are down."

If you've done troubleshooting and the game still isn't working, it's likely that Fall Guys' servers are down for everyone. To see the official status of Fall Guys' severs, there are two main resources you can use: The home page for Fall Guys' support website will directly show whether or not the game's servers are online.

Alternatively, you can check @FallGuysOwl on Twitter, where the Fall Guys Server Owl will let players know about the server status and server maintenance. It will typically tweet right when servers go online and offline, so it's a great source if you want to check Fall Guys' server status before hopping into the game.

Fall Guys isn't the most stable multiplayer game out there, but hopefully, that is something that will improve as new updates and seasons for the game roll out. For now, all players can do is troubleshoot and check the available resources whenever issues crop up.