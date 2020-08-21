Fall Guys Season 2 release date, crossplay hints, and Gamescom predictions

As the lastest battle royale sensation, it seemed likely that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would adopt the seasonal DLC structure of blockbusters like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. On August 21, this second season of Fall Guys was confirmed by Geoff Keighley, who announced the game would appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

This is everything we know about Season 2 of Fall Guys so far.

When is the Fall Guys Season 2 release date?

Unfortunately, the announcement of Fall Guys Season 2 did not include any information on a possible release date. That said, this is something that will almost certainly be revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

While Keighley and Devolver have not yet shared an official date, the late August announcement does suggest that Season 2 of Fall Guys could start sometime in September — if we're lucky. Standard post-launch seasons for games tend to last a few months, but it appears Fall Guys might be on a different cadence, or that Season 2 is an exception to that standard.

When will we learn more about Fall Guys Season 2?

We'll get more details on Fall Guys Season 2 next week, during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. The presentation will start at 2 p.m. ET , with a Fall Guys Season 2 trailer being one of more than 20 included announcements. If you want to stay up to date on Fall Guys, be sure to tune into this presentation.

What will Fall Guys Season 2 add to the game?

The trailer is described as a "sneak preview," so it might not be a very long trailer. Still, it's safe to assume that it will tease some of the stages, skins, and other changes that will come to the game when Season 2 rolls around. Gamescom Opening Night Live host and organizer Geoff Keighley teased on Twitter that "I saw a rough trailer yesterday that @FallGuysGame showed me and you will not he disappointed!" so it seems like something to get excited for.

While it will be tough to predict any specific additions, the developers have said during previous updates that they are listening to fan feedback extremely closely. Hopefully, that means Season 2 will address some features and issues that are often brought up by the community.

Devolver Digital

What have the developers said?

The developers also seem to have their own vision for the future of Fall Guys. A big thing they seem to be stressing is the addition of cross-play.

Senior Designer Joe Walsh explained to MinnMax that "a big thing we're definitely looking into is cross-play" in addition to having the ability to "win or lose as teams," and adding enough stages to "where you press go and there are 100 variations of that first level."

Hopefully, this means that the likes of crossplay and team play make the cut in Season 2 of Fall Guys, even if we won't know for sure until it's revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 27.