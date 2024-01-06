The 13 Most Exciting Video Games Coming Out In 2024

We’ve been through the best indie games of 2024, but what about the biggest ones? After combing through video game blog mines, developers’ tacit teasers, and the fine print on the back of the box, we’re bringing you the biggest and best video games of 2024 to sit on the edge of your seat to wait for.

This is no world premiere, but instead a meaty list of the absolute most phenomenal games we’re holding our breath for. Everything from a new Star Wars, Final Fantasy, and a solo adventure for Princess Peach means it’s going to be another great year of video game releases that might just rival 2023’s incredible lineup.

13. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was a smash hit of its time. Nintendo

Release date: 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo breathed new life into its Paper Mario series with The Origami King on the Switch in 2020. That moderately difficult puzzle-filled platformer won a new fan in me, despite its polarization among the series’ core fan base. Now, Paper Mario is going back to a classic with an “enhanced graphics” update for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Released in 2004 for the GameCube, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door still has a cult following. If Nintendo hadn’t adapted the game by 2024, I was going to buy an old GameCube and fetch the original copy to try it out. Thankfully, now I can play it on Switch. – Shannon Liao

12. Tales of the Shire

Tales of the Shire has been said to be a cross between Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley in vibes. Private Division and Wētā Workshop

Release date: 2024

Platform: Console and PC

There have been plenty of great Lord of the Rings games, but most are action-driven. Tales of the Shire promises to be a cozy, heartwarming story that explores the idyllic life of a Hobbit. While we don’t know too much about this adventure game, a brief trailer shows it will adapt the beloved novels’ halflings along with their charmed homes and luscious green landscape. Cozy games are on the rise, and Lord of the Rings just joined the party. – Shannon Liao

11. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws could be the game fans have been waiting over a decade for. Ubisoft

Release date: 2024

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC

It feels like a good Star Wars game about the scoundrels of a galaxy far, far away has always been nearly impossible for fans to get their hands on. Star Wars 1313 and Project Ragtag were both canceled despite plenty of hype, but Star Wars Outlaws may finally be the game to deliver — fingers crossed there isn’t some kind of curse on it, though. Even as people voice fatigue with Ubisoft’s open-world formula in the wake of genre-redefining titles like Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring, Outlaw’s use of the Star Wars setting seems like the perfect playground for an open-world game full of people to screw over and adventures to get lost in. – Willa Rowe

10. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle revives the beloved Suikoden series of RPGs, at least in spirit. 505 Games

Release date: 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC

It seems every classic RPG under the sun has gotten a retro-homage in recent years. We’ve had Earthbound-likes, Chrono Trigger-likes, and even Live-A-Live-likes. But Suikoden has stayed in the past — until now. Yoshitaka Murayama, the creator of the Suikoden series, has taken it upon himself to bring his franchise back into the world with spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The game will use a graphic style akin to Square-Enix’s HD-2D design and the expansive gameplay of the Suikoden series, including a hundred companions to collect. – Willa Rowe

9. The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

Daybreak’s new hero is Van Arkride who works as a “Spriggan,” a kind of everyman that takes on odd jobs from the citizenry of Calvard. Nihon Falcom

Release date: Mid-2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC

The Trails series is one of the finest examples of storytelling in video games with a flowing narrative that runs through decades of games and consoles. Trails through Daybreak represents the next step in that journey as well as a much-needed evolution for the franchise.

Daybreak finally takes the action to the Calvard Republic, a nation mentioned quite often in past games. This means it’s also a great entry point, especially as it stars an entirely new cast of characters. It also introduces some wild new mechanics, including a morality system and reinvigorated combat that blends turn-based and action elements. While Trails’ storytelling is always stellar, the series has struggled under the same tired old gameplay mechanics. Daybreak looks like a refreshing change of pace. – Hayes Madsen

8. Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

According to Square Enix, Dawntrail will split the Scions into two opposing factions. Square Enix

Release date: Summer 2024

Platform: PC, Mac, Xbox TBD

The 2021 release of Endwalker brought a finale to the Hydaelyn saga of Final Fantasy XIV, culminating in the MMO’s 10th anniversary. It’s clear Square Enix sees Dawntrail as the start of a new era for FFXIV, one with a more adventurous spirit as the Scions explore the uncharted lands of Tural.

On top of the usual additions of new jobs, stories, and dungeons, Dawntrail will also introduce FFXIV’s first graphical overhaul, boosting the visual quality of both the world and characters. Interestingly, it looks like Dawntrail takes liberal inspiration from the series’ past with a setting inspired by Final Fantasy XI and a job seemingly inspired by Final Fantasy IX.

A lot is riding on Dawntrail as it could set the tone and quality expectations for the next 10 years of FFXIV. – Hayes Madsen

7. Avowed

Avowed already has the strong foundations of the incredible lore from Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian

Release date: 2024

Platform: Xbox and Windows

The Outer Worlds felt like Obsidian’s take on a spacefaring Fallout. Now, the studio is primed to reveal its version of an epic Elder Scrolls-esque fantasy game. Set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, Avowed switches things up to a first-person action RPG that still packs in Obsidian’s trademark charm and humor.

While we’ve only seen one trailer for Avowed, its world already looks colorful and brimming with life. Based on Obsidian’s stellar track record with RPGs, expectations are high. – Hayes Madsen

6. Princess Peach: Showtime!

Peach dresses to the nines in her second solo outing. Nintendo

Release date: March 22, 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Princess Peach: Showtime! gives the titular heroine a sword. What else do you need to know? Showtime will be only the second game to star Peach as the main protagonist, the first being 2005’s Super Princess Peach. This time around, Peach finds herself trapped inside a theater where new plays require her to take on new roles, each of which gives her a unique set of skills. The game looks to meld multiple gameplay styles depending on the costume. We’ve already seen Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patissier Peach, and Kung Fu Peach. – Willa Rowe

5. Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord's real-time battles are a tribute to old-school strategy RPGs. Vanillaware

Release date: March 8, 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S

If you’re not already a fan of Vanillaware, it’s a great time to get in on one of the most underrated developers around. Vanillaware has tackled strategy, beat ’em ups, and visual novels. Now, it’s back with Unicorn Overlord, inspired by the tactical RPGs of the ‘90s. Playing as a deposed prince, you’ll have to gather an army and engage in real-time strategic battles to take back your kingdom. Unicorn Overlord boasts more than 60 unique characters to recruit, all rendered in the developer’s trademark storybook art style. – Robin Bea

4. Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana continues a classic RPG series with stunning art and party-based combat. Square Enix

Release date: 2024

Platform: Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and 4, PC

While there have been a few remakes and re-releases in the classic Mana series in the past several years, the last original, mainline game came out in 2006. That’s set to change this year with Visions of Mana, which continues the series’ recent trend of third-person action RPGs. Like in 2020’s Trials of Mana, you control a party in real-time combat, switching characters and giving orders at will. It features the series’ signature vibrant art style, looking better than ever in the short clips we’ve seen so far. – Robin Bea

3. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio brings a much-needed twist to the Persona formula. Atlus

Release date: 2024

Platform: PlayStation 5 and 4, Windows, Xbox Series X and S

Persona is more popular than ever thanks to the fifth entry in the series — as well as the upcoming Persona 3 Reload — but the familiar story of a bunch of high-schoolers building relationships and dungeon-crawling could use a fresh twist. Thankfully, Metaphor: ReFantazio looks to offer just that. The new game from Persona’s developer is set to release in the fall of 2024 and will bring the familiar social sim elements and strategic combat to a fantasy world unlike any other Atlus RPG. – Willa Rowe

2. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks like it will expand on everything that made the original a cult classic. Capcom

Release date: March 22, 2024

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC

It’s been a long wait for Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the sequel to Capcom’s 2012 cult hit Dragon’s Dogma finally arrives this year. From what’s been shown so far, it looks like it won’t stray too far from the original, instead polishing and refining what made it great. This time, your NPC companions (Pawns) have more skills to help on your adventure; with new classes also added to the original’s already great options. Whether you missed Dragon’s Dogma or you’ve been waiting for a sequel all these years, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is shaping up to be one of 2024’s most exciting RPGs. – Robin Bea

1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Rebirth finally brings back everyone’s favorite moody vampire. Square Enix

Release date: February 29, 2024

Platform: PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looks to continue the bold reimagining established by Remake, bringing in even more wild changes and a more ambitious open-world style. Square Enix has said Rebirth will cover from when the party leaves Midgar, up through the climactic events at the Forgotten Capital, which resulted in a beloved character’s untimely end in the original game.

In many ways, Rebirth looks quite similar to Remake but cranked up to 11. Combat is expanded with more playable characters and Synergy Moves that result in powerful combos. The open world is packed with iconic towns like Costa del Sol along with brand-new locations. Then there are the story changes, including a bigger role for fan favorite Zack Fair. Remake was a huge surprise, especially in terms of its ending, so it’s exciting to think about what revelations might be in store with the next chapter. – Hayes Madsen