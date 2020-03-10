Everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The ongoing remake series of Square Enix’s seminal 1997 classic, Final Fantasy VII, still has a lot more ground to cover. The first entry, Final Fantasy VII Remake, is set in the smoggy metropolis of Midgar where it stinks of Mako. It expands the first several hours of the original game into an epic 40-hour adventure. So there’s still a whole lot more ground to cover in this world, and after an epic FF7 25th-anniversary stream held in June 2022, we now have a clear picture of the scope and scale of the remaining games! Here’s everything we know about the second entry.

What is the FF7 Remake Part 2 title?

A June 2022 anniversary live stream for Final Fantasy 7 revealed several tidbits of important information, including that the next chapter in the remake saga will be called

We are officially out of remake territory! Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth! Notably, this ditches the “Remake” term entirely, which makes sense for story reasons.

When is the FF7 Rebirth release date?

During the anniversary livestream, the hype trailer confirmed that the game will be released “next winter,” so the potential window is any time between Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and Monday, March 20, 2023. If it helps, it will probably be released on a Friday.

Winter 2023! Square Enix

What are the FF7 Rebirth platforms?

Although originally released exclusively on PlayStation 4, FF7 Remake eventually came to PC with the release of Intergrade. The game had a year-long exclusivity window but has yet to appear on any Xbox consoles.

Though unconfirmed, the “next winter” release tease included in the trailer includes the PS5 logo but not the PS4 logo, so this one is likely next-gen only.

Is there a FF7 Rebirth trailer?

Yes! Check it out in all its glory:

Aerith delivers a convoluted voice-over about how the future may be written but can now be changed. (Spoiler: At the conclusion of the first game, the squad kills the arbiters of fate, rendering them free from the original game’s sequence of events.) We get jittery flashes of Meteor striking the planet, Aerith praying, and a flashback to Zack Fair and Cloud.

The bulk of the trailer, however, is a very chill hike between Cloud and Sephiroth in the past outside of Nibelheim that never actually happened.

What is the FF7 Rebirth story?

Spoilers follow for the original Final Fantasy VII , so skip this section if you don’t want to know more.

Just a couple of soldier boys out for a hike. Square Enix

If we compare FF7 Remake to the story of the first game, then the first thing that should happen in Rebirth is that the core cast of characters travel to Kalm village where Cloud tells them a story about the time he and Sephiroth visited Nibelheim. After they crest over the top of a slope, we see the local Mako reactor in all its planet-killing glory.

Rebirth will likely follow the party as they follow after Sephiroth in search of a powerful item called the Black Materia.

Much like FF7 Remake, we can’t expect the sequel to mirror FF7’s original story exactly. In a July 2020 interview, Kitase suggested there will be narrative upheavals ahead: “I’m sure there are people who wish to experience the exact same story and relive memories,” he said. “However, if we were to do that, then all we would be doing is just adding to the original experience, which would cause the Remake to lose its significance.”

Will FF7 Rebirth have any new features?

Players will almost definitely get Chocobos, the ridable avians that appear in every Final Fantasy game. There’s also a Buggy car along with the Tiny Bronco airplane that can only fly in shallow water, both of which could appear in Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Remake changed up the original’s combat in significant ways, emphasizing combo-driven action and giving all four playable characters their own unique fighting styles. New party members will likely mean more combat styles. The ability to synergize attacks from Intergrade could also add an extra level of complexity in the combat of Rebirth.

Who are the FF7 Rebirth party members?

If this covers the story portions we’re currently expecting, you should meet all of the original party members by the end of FF7 Rebirth. Red XII and Yuffie should both join the party almost immediately. Beyond that, players should encounter remaining party members Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and Cid Highwind in rapid succession. Based on Remake’s ending it’s even possible Zack could join the party.

Cloud Strife, looking good! Square Enix

Will there be an FF7 Remake Part 3?

Yes! As part of the 25th-anniversary stream, it was confirmed that the remake saga will be comprised of three parts. After Rebirth, there will be a third as-yet-untitled game. The original Final Fantasy VII was released on three discs, so this feels fitting.

Is Zack alive in FF7 Rebirth?

Zack is featured prominently on the new logo. Square Enix

In FF7 Remake’s closing scenes, Zack Fair is revealed to have survived his previously fatal attack. FF7 Remake Ultimania implies that this Zack is one from an alternate timeline, using the alternate representation of Stamp the dog as proof. Zack’s profile in the book refers to him in both present and past tense, further confusing the situation.

Both Cloud and Aerith remember Zack in lines of voiceover in the Rebirth trailer, but what could that mean?