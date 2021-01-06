Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date Window, Trailer, Gameplay, and Persona Connection

In 2016, the minds behind Atlus’ insanely popular Persona series revealed a new game in development called Project Re Fantasy. Then... we heard almost nothing about it for seven years. But Project Re Fantasy is alive and well. Atlus re-revealed the game during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase as Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here's everything we know so far about the new fantasy Persona-like.

When Is the Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date?

While we still don’t have a firm release date for Metaphor: ReFantazio, we do know that the game will be released sometime in 2024 according to the game’s re-reveal trailer. This assumes that development continues smoothly, and releases on time. If Metaphor: ReFantazio does release in 2024 it will have been in development for eight years.

Is There a Trailer For Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Yes! One of the most surprising and stunning trailers to appear during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase was a meaty look at Metaphor: ReFantazio. Check it out:

In under two minutes, the new trailer revealed a plethora of information on the formerly mysterious title. The trailer reiterates the fairytale vibes of the game and gives us our first look at gameplay as well as hinting towards the overarching narrative.

If you have forgotten (it has been several years) Metaphor: ReFantazio was originally revealed in 2016 with a long — if vague — reveal trailer under the title Project Re Fantasy. Here is that trailer:

In the trailer, we get an idea of the game's world. It seems that the populace is divided into tribes and a few of those tribes are currently in conflict. There are also kings and monarchs, but the world has begun to rebel against those high-status roles. After the short introduction, the trailer takes us through a few classes. Classic high fantasy roles like Cleric, Mage, Knight, Warrior, Thief, and Lord are shown to be present in this world.

The trailer shifts to describe a dream-like utopia where there's no magic, no fighting, and no divisions between people. The trailer uses a modern metropolis to depict this utopia.

What Will Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Gameplay Be Like?

As Metaphor: ReFantazio is being developed by the team behind Persona, it should come as no surprise how similar the gameplay of the two games appears to be. Combat specifically falls well within the typical Atlus RPG style, with turn-based combat that revolves around targeting enemy weaknesses. While there are no Personas (obviously) in this game a system called Archetypes that appears in the trailer seems to fill the same purpose.

Metaphor: ReFantazio’s combat will be familiar to fans of Persona. Atlus

The trailer also gave us a look at the game’s world and your ability to traverse through it. Fans of Persona will also be happy to hear that social mechanics are going to be a part of Metaphor: ReFantazio as well, though we don’t know how much smooching will occur. A system similar to the Velvet Room also makes an appearance in the trailer, so it’s safe to assume you will be fusing Archetypes in a similar manner to how fusion works in Persona and Shin Megami Tensei.

What Is the Story of Metaphor: ReFantazio?

From the limited information we have, it seems that there's a way going on and you're going to try to stop it. Along the way, you'll fight dragons and other high-fantasy creatures.

In an interview with IGN, Hoshino expressed a desire to showcase raw human emotion in his work, perhaps by joining multiple characters from warring factions in a single group. In the same interview, Hoshino expresses avoiding traditional fantasy tropes like those found in Lord of the Rings and Dungeons & Dragons.

Based on the trailer a key plot point will revolve around the demise of the world’s monarch and some sort of competition to decide who the heir to the throne will be. Of course, there also appear to be the traditional end-of-the-world threats and big sky beams.

The biggest mystery is how the game’s world connects to the real world, as several allusions are made to modern-day life. I wouldn't be surprised if our protagonist has been isekai’d into this fantasy world and now has to find a way to save it will also finding a way out.

The main party of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Atlus

What Platforms Will Metaphor: ReFantazio Be Available On?

The game was initially announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase and listed the platforms as Xbox Series and One consoles, as well as Game Pass. This tracks with the recent relationship between Atlus and Xbox that brought Persona 3, 4, and 5 to Game Pass. Though follow-up announcements revealed that Metaphor: ReFantazio will also be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Sadly, if you own a Nintendo Switch you will be left out. Though by the time Metaphor: ReFantazio perhaps the Switch 2 will be a real thing, and you will be able to play the game on it.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently in development.