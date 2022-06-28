It’s actually happening. Atlus finally announced Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 ports for Nintendo Switch during Nintendo’s latest Direct. This groundbreaking announcement comes after the same Persona games were confirmed for PC and Xbox. At this point, these three games will be available for any platform your heart desires. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 Nintendo Switch ports.

When will Persona 3, 4, and 5 be released for Nintendo Switch?

Persona 5 Royal will release for Nintendo Switch on October 21, 2022. It’s the same release date for Persona 5 Royal on Xbox and PC. We’ll be sure to update with more information once the dates for Persona 3 and Persona 4 come out. They likely won’t release until 2023.

Teddie and Morgana, the mascots for Persona 4 and Persona 5 respectively, announced these games coming to Nintendo Switch. Atlus

All three Persona games were announced at the same time during the Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase in June 2022. However, they are sold separately and set to release at different times. Maybe they will be sold as a packaged deal at some point, but that point isn’t now.

What games are included?

Here’s just a quick overview of what you get when buying Atlus’ trio of Persona games for Nintendo Switch. Note that these are the remastered versions, which already means more content than when the games were first released on their original consoles.

Persona 3 Portable

The Persona 3 protagonist (top), Junpei Iori (left), Mitsuru Kirijo (right), and Yukari Takeba (bottom). Atlus

Persona 3 Portable gets its name from its original release for PlayStation Portable. It’s the remaster of the original game, which was just for PlayStation 2. This enhanced version added the option to play as a female protagonist , which was wild at the time because it allowed you to romance all the male characters as opposed to only the female ones. It also featured quality-of-life changes like removing the “Tired” status after exiting Tartarus, more difficulty settings, and the ability to directly control party members. These same perks carry over to the Nintendo Switch version.

Persona 4 Golden

Left to right: Chie Satonaka, the Persona 4 protagonist, Yosuke Hanmura, and Yukiko Amagi. Atlus

Persona 4 Golden is the remastered version of Persona 4. It arguably feels more like an expansion pack rather than an overhaul of the original, but it does include a considerable amount of rebalancing and new content. It adds social links, locations, Personas, cutscenes, and even a new Bad Ending. You can experience all that plus the charm of the original on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Royal

The Persona 5 protagonist pulling off a combat combo. Atlus

Persona 5 was already a hit when it was released, but Atlus went back and perfected the formula. Persona 5 Royal irons out some bumps in the plot along with new mechanics that make the gameplay even smoother than before. Additions like a brand-new location, school semester, and playable character fine-tune an already critically acclaimed game to an even higher status. There’s a reason other JRPGs are trying to follow its “Confidant” formula.

What are the Persona 3, 4, and 5 platforms?

No Nintendo Switch? No problem. You can play Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 on a number of other platforms besides Nintendo’s portable hybrid console.

Persona 3 Portable: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Persona 4 Golden: PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Persona 5 Royal: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Again, Persona 5 is the only one with a release date for Nintendo Switch. Persona 3 and Persona 4 are on the way, but we don’t know the dates yet. We’re on standby for more details.