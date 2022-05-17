Eiyuden Chronicle has its community to thank for its success. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was Kickstarter’s most funded RPG of 2020. Some of the success is thanks to the talent behind Rabbit & Bear Studios — the key creators behind Suikoden. These developers promised fans that they would bring to life a Suikoden sequel that never existed in the form of a new series, so long as they reached their funding goal. Here’s what we know so far about that Suikoden spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

When will Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes be released?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes isn’t coming until 2023. It doesn’t have an exact release date yet, possibly because it’s still too early in 2022. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising just came out on May 10, 2022. Both of them were announced at the same time during last year’s E3.

Is there an Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes trailer?

Yes! The Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes announcement trailer is packed with fast-paced combat and charming visuals that quickly illustrate what the game is about without boring exposition. It’s a war tale with characters in a fantasy setting, working together to take down human and monster enemies alike. You can even peep a boss battle at the end.

There’s also a charming Kickstarter trailer starring the lead developers, where they team up to take on a big bad corporate villain and explain that they want help funding their Kickstarter to make their own creative decisions. It apparently worked out.

What is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes gameplay like?

Seign and Nowa fighting side by side. Rabbit & Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a Suikoden spiritual successor. If you’ve played that game, you can expect similar aesthetics and gameplay. It's not quite like Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which is a side-scrolling RPG. Hundred Heroes is more like the old-school style JRPGs like Octopath and the original Suikoden games. Expect fantasy-inspired 2D lands with anime art and more movement than Rising.

What is the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes story?

Nowa just got tackled by his friend. Rabbit & Bear Studios

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, magical objects called “rune-lenses” determine the natural order of things in Allraan. However, the Galdean Empire has found a way to amplify the magic in these objects, upsetting the balance between the nations. The Galdean Empire has sent its soldiers across the continent to find an artifact that will strengthen them even further. Seign Kesling, a Galdean imperial officer, meets a village boy named Nowa during one of these adventures. However, as the promotional materials reveal, a twist of fate drags them into the fires of war. How their friendship — and the nations — will fare is still a mystery we have to find out.

Are Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Hundred Heroes connected?

Just two friends. Rabbit & Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is the prequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Rabbit & Bear Studios apparently created it because of the “overwhelming interest” in a companion game. Surplus Kickstarter funds from Hundred Heroes supported the project.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising stars some of the same characters from Hundred Heroes before the war. It was announced along with Hundred Heroes at E3. You don’t need to play it to enjoy Hundred Heroes, but it should reveal some fun Easter eggs for fans of both games.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch sometime in 2023 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Its prequel, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, is already out for the same platforms. You can read our review for it.