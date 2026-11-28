Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has been without the Avengers for seven years, which is basically a lifetime for a franchise of this magnitude. The saga needs the superhero team, but without something big to rally its ensembles around, the MCU has been totally aimless. Only recently has the “Multiverse Saga” fixed its gaze on a consequential new villain, one powerful and scary enough to unite heroes from every corner of the cosmos. It probably sounds like I’m talking about Doctor Doom — but before Robert Downey Jr. shocked the world by announcing his return in Avengers: Doomsday, the Multiverse Saga was building towards something very different: The Kang Dynasty.

Despite what Marvel brass has spent the past year insisting upon, Doomsday was not on the franchise’s docket a few years ago. The pivot was a shockingly recent one for the MCU, introduced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024. So what happened to Kang the Conqueror and his bungled showdown with the Avengers?

Marvel had major plans for Kang

Kang was originally set to be Marvel’s next Thanos-level threat... but was he big enough? Marvel Studios

After the Avengers defeated Thanos — the gauntlet-toting megalomaniac who snapped away half the universe — in Endgame, their victory left a gaping power vacuum. The first few years of stories after Endgame felt random, despite all belonging to the Multiverse Saga. It wasn’t until 2021 that this new phase started to gain real momentum, with the first season of Loki and the introduction of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a Kang variant exiled at the edge of space and time.

Though He Who Remains is murdered at the end of Loki Season 1, he would only be the beginning of chaos in the multiverse. Two years later, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we learned he wasn’t alone, but one of countless variants hell-bent on total domination. Quantumania effectively set the stage for a sprawling conflict between the Avengers and the Council of Kangs. Finally, the Multiverse Saga felt like it had legs. The Kang Dynasty was set for a 2025 release, with Destin Daniel Cretton attached to direct it.

Then, the unthinkable happened. Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December 2023; Marvel dropped the actor almost immediately after the conviction. And though, for a moment, it seemed that the studio would select a new actor to play Kang, it chose to drop the villain’s storyline entirely. The Kang Dynasty became Doomsday, which forced the second season of Loki — originally set to bolster Kang’s threat to the multiverse — to hastily tie off any loose ends involving the villain and his variants.

Doom saved the day

Doctor Doom becomes the Phase Six villain. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s retooling seemed pretty hasty from the outside looking in — but Feige has maintained that Doomsday was part of the plan for years. According to the Marvel boss, he first approached Robert Downey Jr.’s agent about Doom at the Quantumania premiere, before there was any trouble with Majors. But how would that have worked with Kang still in the picture? Why waste a perfectly compelling villain to accelerate plans for Doom?

At a 2025 roundtable attended by outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and more, Feige admitted that Kang just wasn’t meeting Marvel’s expectations as a successor to Thanos… despite there being literal thousands of variants primed and ready to wreak havoc on the multiverse.

“We had started to realize that Kang wasn’t big enough,” Feige claimed, “and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades. Because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it, and it was Dr. Doom. So we had started talking about Dr. Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang.”

Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Dr. Doom at Marvel’s 2024 San Diego Comic-Con panel. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to Empire for its Doomsday cover story, Feige also claimed that the pivot was never directly influenced by Majors’ 2023 conviction. "People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan's issues, and that certainly accelerated some things," Feige told Empire. However, it was just one of many setbacks stacking up against Kang. Another was the reception to the character’s first big MCU outing in Quantumania, which was a critical and commercial flop.

“Quantumania was not received the way we would have liked," he admitted. “There are many elements of that that we're proud of, the Kang performance being one of them. But we were changing [The Kang Dynasty] even at that point.”

Feige noted that Kang would still have been a major force in The Kang Dynasty, but ultimately serve as a red herring for Doom. “It probably would still have been called The Kang Dynasty,” he continued — but Doom would have emerged as the real threat “midway through that movie.”

Loki was forced to clean up the dangling Kang plot threads. Marvel Studios

Quantumania’s less-than-optimal box office performance, paired with Majors’ guilty verdict just a few months later, gave Marvel leave to cut out the middleman entirely. When The Kang Dynasty became Doomsday, it seemed like a total overcorrection — and in a lot of ways, it still is. Sure, Doom is a more fitting villain for the Multiverse Saga’s ultimate endgame, Secret Wars. You can find Doom at the center of every comic iteration of that story, so there’s probably some truth to Feige’s comments about introducing Doom halfway through The Kang Dynasty. Even so, Kang is a huge villain if done right. To see Marvel give up on him so soon is really disappointing, given his potential.

Marvel could have recast the role and found other ways to beef Kang up into a Thanos-level threat. It might have made the eventual transition to Doom go a bit smoother, rather than rushing through the last half of the Multiverse Saga. Sadly, the genie’s out of the bag now; hopefully Doom is everything Feige was hoping for when he told RDJ “It’s time” back in 2023.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.