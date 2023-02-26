Quantumania's Director Just Solved a Major Avengers: Kang Dynasty Mystery

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

We haven’t seen the last of Kang the Conqueror — or at least of his variants. Quantumania ends with Kang either dead or trapped in some realm even smaller than the Quantum Realm, but as the movie’s first post-credits scene revealed, there’s an army of Kangs waiting in the wings to attack.

Quantumania’s post-credits scene introduced three pivotal Kang variants (all played by Jonathan Majors, of course), and while there’s been plenty of speculation over their identities, we haven’t known for sure exactly which versions of the Marvel villain were just introduced. Thankfully, in a new interview with ComicBook.com, director Peyton Reed was finally able to solve that mystery.

It turns out that Reed also directed that mid-credits scene (the final post-credits scene was handled by someone else). He also confirmed that he took direct inspiration from Avengers #267, which introduced the Council of Kangs and revealed an entire colosseum full of variants. Of course, the most important choice Reed had to make was which Kang variants to prioritize.

“We definitely wanted to recreate that and give Jonathan [Majors] a starting point to deal with, 'Who do we bring in of the variants?' There's Rama Tut and there's a character based on Scarlet Centurion and, of course, Immortus,” he said. We wanted to go full Kurasawa Ran with it and make it really operatic.”

So, to reiterate, the three primary new Kang variants moving forward appear to be:

Rama Tut: Kang’s name after he traveled back to ancient Egypt and installed himself as Pharoah.

Rama Tut Marvel

Scarlet Centurion: The name Kang chose when he traveled back in time to meet his ancestor, Doctor Doom, and battle the Avengers.

Scarlet Centurion Marvel

Immortus: An older version of Kang who has amassed lots of knowledge and is involved with the TVA and the Time Keepers.

Immortus Marvel

Now that we know for sure these three Kang variants will play a pivotal role in Marvel’s future, the plotline of the next Avengers movie is becoming more clear. We have our villains, now we just need to know which superheroes will assemble to take them on. Ant-Man and the rest of his family seem extremely likely, as do other standbys like Captain Marvel and Sam Wilson (aka, new Captain America).

But do any of these superheroes stand a chance against Rama Tut, Scarlet Centurion, Immortus, and an army of Kang variants? We’ll just have to wait and find out.