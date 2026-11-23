Almost a year ago, Marvel fans were treated to something special ahead of screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. A series of teasers showed brief images from the multiversal world, starting with the shocking return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The former Captain America had apparently put his supersuit away to become a father; now, in a final trailer released just weeks before Avengers: Doomsday’s premiere, we see just what happened to Steve, and it’s surprisingly heartbreaking. Check out the full trailer below:

There’s a lot to discuss here, like the reveal of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop mere hours after the star announced her return on social media, and the heavy presence of the X-Men, including Cyclops saying his catchphrase. But the main focus is on Steve. Like before, he’s living in a small house in the country with Peggy Carter, but it doesn’t look like the era we left him in. In fact, this could be an entirely new universe.

Steve can live as an anonymous father in this world, but his old life still haunts him. “We made a choice that we knew was right,” Steve says. “Why does it feel so wrong to lie to him? How’s he ever gonna know who we are unless we tell him?”

“Do you think that boy doesn’t know who you are?” Peggy responds. “Every time you walk him to school or kiss him goodnight. You think for an instant he doesn’t know you?” This sweet moment is interrupted by a new arrival: Reed Richards and the rest of the Fantastic Four, looking for Steve.

Peggy and Steve entertain some multiversal visitors in the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Marvel Studios

Later, we see something we didn’t expect: Steve Rogers’ now-grown son, asking his father if he was a superhero. They grow up so fast. Previously, Steve’s son was thought to be a cute little plot point like Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but this reveal means he’ll be a fully fledged character. But just who is this young man?

We don’t really have a good comic book parallel to refer to, although some fans have guessed that he may be named James Rogers, the son of Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff featured in the 2008 animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow. Whoever he is, Dr. Doom will have to face the wrath of countless heroes and one global fandom if he touches a hair on his head.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.