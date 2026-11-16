Avengers: Doomsday is going to bring back dozens of Marvel favorites from all corners of the universe, regardless of canon. Fox X-Men? Sure, come on in! Fantastic Four? The more the merrier! If the VisionQuest finale is to be believed, Wanda Maximoff will be there too. At this point, as we count down the final month before the movie, the real question isn’t which characters will appear, but which versions.

In a post-multiverse MCU, there are infinite versions of every character, and we still don’t know what versions will appear in the final movie; we’re starting to get some clues from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and star James Marsden.

James Marsden played Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the original X-Men movie, and will reprise the character (though perhaps not exactly) in Avengers: Doomsday. Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In an interview with Empire, Feige revealed the journeys of two much-anticipated returning mutants: Cyclops and Gambit. First, Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. The article teased that in the new movie, Summers will finally be able to be the leader of the X-Men he was meant to be, unlike in the original Fox movies where his passing caused the entire time-travel events of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Feige also mentioned Gambit, who will be played by Channing Tatum after his turn in Deadpool & Wolverine. “He’s a standout,” Feige says. “It’s fun to see Gambit be as charismatic as he was in Deadpool & Wolverine, and yet in Doomsday it’s not all for laughs. He’s a fully-rounded character.”

Channing Tatum will play Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday after first bringing the character to life in Deadpool & Wolverine. JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

All of these changes beg the question: are these changes to the characters because they are growing and evolving, or are they completely different variants of the characters themselves? Is the MCU set in the same continuity as Days of Future Past, or are they from a completely different universe entirely? It may seem like a small difference, but it will mean a huge difference to how these characters react to the events.

Feige claims that Doomsday will “culminate a quarter-century of storytelling,” so no matter what happens, it’ll pay homage to what came before. But just because the actors and powers we know and love are returning, that doesn’t mean the exact characters we knew before are returning. For all we know, this movie could completely start from scratch.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.