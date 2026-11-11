VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene Drops A Huge Doomsday Teaser

There are a lot of reasons why the Marvel Cinematic Universe stopped putting so much weight on its TV shows, but it’s easy to pinpoint the biggest one: in 2022, the franchise released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a complicated tale that only really made sense if you watched WandaVision. From then on, it seemed like the movie world and the TV world would remain relatively separate.

But with the biggest Marvel movie in years, Avengers: Doomsday, premiering next month, it appears as though the MCU made an exception and teased Doomsday in the most TV way possible: by tying it all back to WandaVision again.

Warning! Spoilers for the VisionQuest finale ahead!

Doom in the VisionQuest post-credits scene. Marvel Studios

After an early post-credits scene at the end of the VisionQuest finale focused on Human Ultron, another scene shows Doctor Doom unearthing Wanda from underneath the mountain that fell on her at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Scarlet Witch, awaken,” he says. “Your power will be mine.”

This is a shocking reveal for multiple reasons. First, it doesn’t appear as though Doctor Strange will appear in Doomsday, as Benedict Cumberbatch keeps changing his story. If that’s true, then it’s peculiar how it’s his sequel that’s becoming so important in this storyline. Remember, Multiverse of Madness is where we first heard the word “incursion” as well.

This also reveals that Elizabeth Olsen is for sure in Doomsday, something we were unsure about for a long time. She wasn’t in the massive chair lineup that announced the majority of the cast, and she even confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she would not appear. But as Andrew Garfield taught us time and time again, you can lie to the press if it means hiding a Marvel appearance.

Scarlet Witch awakens in the VisionQuest post-credits scene. Marvel Studios

With only a little more than a month left to wait, this scene just builds the anticipation. The question is no longer “will Wanda appear in Doomsday?” but instead, “what part will Wanda play in Doomsday?” She’s always been one of the MCU’s most powerful creatures, even more so with the power she got from the Darkhold, and now both of her twin boys are reincarnated for her to be reunited with them, just like their father. Marvel only recently got the rights to actually call her “Scarlet Witch,” so it’s nice to hear that actually used.

VisionQuest was always meant to wrap up the “WandaVision trilogy” of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest, and what better way to bring everything full circle than to bring back the character who started it all? The question remains, though: if Wanda is officially involved, what’s her connection to those Latverian witches that were revealed, one after the other, at Comic-Con? Looks like Dr. Doom might be creating an army with her help.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18.