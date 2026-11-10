The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been focused on the movies recently, especially with the epic Avengers: Doomsday finally arriving in theaters next month. But just because the focus has been on the silver screen, that doesn’t mean that television is completely redundant. On the TV side, we’ve actually seen three different MCU series hit Disney+: Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again, and VisionQuest.

Now, we’re only a few days away from the last episode of the last MCU show of 2026, and it’s a big one. VisionQuest ended its penultimate episode with a massive reveal of “The Client,” and now there’s one chapter left to wrap everything up. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode, including when exactly the earliest you can see it is and what it will lead to.

Warning! Spoilers for VisionQuest Season 1 ahead!

What is the VisionQuest finale release date?

VisionQuest has been a cerebral exploration of how androids work in the MCU. Marvel Studios

VisionQuest has had a bit of a strange release schedule so far. Usually, Disney+ original series like this will launch with a few episodes at once before moving to a one-episode-a-week pace for the rest of the run. VisionQuest, on the other hand, started with three straight weeks of two episodes each week. Last week, Episode 7 released on its own, and on Tuesday, November 10, we’ll see the eighth and final episode.

What is the VisionQuest finale start time?

New episodes of VisionQuest will be available to stream on Disney+ each Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. PT, or 9:00 p.m. ET. That means that Episode 8, “Forever,” at that time on the 10th, marking the official end of the WandaVision trilogy.

Is there a trailer for the VisionQuest finale?

Yes! On November 5th, Marvel released a pre-finale teaser that promises more Vision, more Ultron, more Jocasta, and some big surprise lurking. Check out the promo below:

What is the plot of the VisionQuest finale?

The latest episode of VisionQuest, Episode 7, “Immolation,” ended with a big moment as we finally got a glimpse of who “The Client” actually is, and he turned out to be someone identical to Ultron himself, who also is seen pushing F.R.I.D.A.Y. off a balcony within Jocasta’s mind.

So wherever the finale picks up, it’s got a number of questions to answer, like who exactly The Client is, why he hired Paladin, and what lies in Vision’s future. It’s a lot for a single episode of television to handle.

Who is in the VisionQuest finale cast?

VisionQuest reunited Vision with one of his twin sons, Tommy. Marvel Studios

There are a number of brilliant cast members in VisionQuest, including many who play the manifestations of AI agents. The full cast of VisionQuest is as follows:

Paul Bettany as Vision

James Spader as Ultron

Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepherd

Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.

James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S.

Jonathan Sayer as U

Henry Lewis as Dum-E

Todd Stashwick as Paladin

T’Nia Miller as Jocasta

However, a few of these characters are no longer with us: J.A.R.V.I.S. sacrificed himself earlier in the season, Paladin got attacked by a rocket launcher, and F.R.I.D.A.Y. may or may not be alive. There’s also that mystery reveal to wonder about: will Joe Locke return as Billy Maximoff?

Will there be a VisionQuest Season 2?

So far, showrunner Terry Matalas has occasionally teased the return for these characters, but it does seem as though VisionQuest was developed to be a standalone miniseries, including an ending tha wraps up both this story and the WandaVision trilogy as a whole. It’s always possible that these characters could appear again, it just probably won’t be in a VisionQuest Season 2.

VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.