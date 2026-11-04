VisionQuest has been a surprisingly abstract show, with whole episodes taking place within Vision’s mind. That unique approach has allowed us to see the A.I. assistants we’ve seen over the past few years of the franchise as actual beings, not just robotic voices. Suddenly, J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H. had faces and bodies and lots of personality.

But as Jocasta emerged, the Inside-Out-style A.I. figures had to panic, and nothing would be the same again. J.A.R.V.I.S. sacrificed himself for the greater good, and F.R.I.D.A.Y. disappeared as well. Thankfully, she came back in this episode, only to end up possibly gone for good.

Warning! Spoilers for VisionQuest Episode 7, “Immolation,” ahead!

In this episode, F.R.I.D.A.Y. reveals she’s actually been hiding inside Jocasta’s neural network, trying to figure out what she’s up to from the inside. She communicates with Vision through a telephone, and then Ultron reveals that he knew she was there the entire time.

It all leads to a shocking scene where Ultron appears to murder F.R.I.D.A.Y. outright. So what really happened there? It really looked like she was permanently deleted, but it should be noted that in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nobody is ever really gone until we get an explicit confirmation — even better if we see a body. We got neither of that here, so there’s no way to be really sure.

In fact, if there’s one constant throughout VisionQuest — and WandaVision for that matter — it's the idea that when it comes to Marvel AIs, nobody is ever really gone, ever.

Whoever The Client is, he looks almost exactly like Ultron, minus the beard. Disney+

One thing is clear, though: this is quite the cliffhanger ahead of next week’s big finale. The van containing Paladin was attacked with a rocket launcher, and we got our first look at the mysterious “Client,” and he looks pretty much exactly like James Spader. Whoever this man is, he’s obviously the human model for Ultron, and we even see him say “Peace in our time,” the closest thing Ultron has to a catchphrase, during a flashback.

But who is this character, and is it possible that his identity could actually shine some light on why Ultron decided to attack F.R.I.D.A.Y. like that? We’ve already lost one AI in this series; we can’t lose another one.

The finale of VisionQuest is in one week, and Vision will have to face the human version of Ultron, revealed as the client behind everything. Whether or not Vision’s family of little AIs in his mind continues to grow or not, remains to be seen.

VisionQuest Episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+.