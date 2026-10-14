WandaVision sparked two spinoffs, Agatha All Along and VisionQuest, and each of those introduced one of Wanda and Vision’s reincarnated twin sons. In Agatha All Along, it was Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke), who went by the generic name “Teen” for the majority of the show but eventually took on the title Wiccan, after his magical powers.

VisionQuest, on the other hand, isn’t making viewers wait as long. Within its two-episode premiere, we get to meet Tommy Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a delinquent who finds himself on a bus to a psychiatric institution. In this moment, he discovers something incredible about himself — something that places him on a collision course with Vision.

Warning! Spoilers for VisionQuest Episode 2 ahead!

Tommy’s powers aren’t his only skill: he’s also a con man. Marvel Studios

In VisionQuest Episode 2, Tommy stages a breakout from the prison transport van with his new friend Lisa. After she snag his keys, they try to jump out the back, only for the guard to pull out a spare set of keys and the door to get stuck. But just when all is lost, he manages to make the hinges on the transport bus literally bust apart, allowing for the two to escape. But just how is this possible? What exactly are Tommy’s powers?

What Are Tommy Maximoff’s Powers?

Well, Tommy, like his uncle Pietro, has the gift of super speed. But we don’t see it in its usual form like Quicksilver or the Flash or Dash from The Incredibles. Instead, what we see is Tommy moving so quickly that he’s able to manipulate things on a molecular level. By vibrating at a certain frequency, he’s also able to phase through materials including glass and metal. He may not be totally in control of the powers just yet, but there’s no telling what is possible with time.

Tommy uses his molecular acceleration powers to escape juvenile detention in Young Avengers #10. Marvel Comics

In the comics, Tommy has similar powers. Under the name “Speed,” he is a member of the Young Avengers along with his twin brother Billy. From his first introduction, he uses his molecular acceleration powers to escape juvie, and he uses it over the course of his comics career to do everything from exploding weapons and walking through solid objects.

This version of Tommy is incredibly similar, down to using his powers to escape detention. That’s just more evidence that Tommy’s introduction is prelude to a Young Avengers project. But if that’s going to happen, eventually we’ll have to see him meet his twin brother. Could that happen in this series? We’ll have to wait and see.

VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.