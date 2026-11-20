When you adapt a book into a TV series, inevitably something is going to end up on the cutting room floor. TV is a medium that rewards simplicity, so it isn’t uncommon to see characters get cut or get combined. For example, in House of the Dragon, the character of Nettles was combined with Rhaena Targaryen, making Rhaena the rider of the feral dragon Sheepstealer.

But this isn’t limited to epic adult fantasy adaptations. Even middle-grade books need to be simplified when brought to the screen, including Disney+’s adaptation of Rick Riordan’s massively popular Percy Jackson series.

In Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we actually see two of these cut characters make their screen debut, and it establishes one of the best comedic parts of the franchise as a whole.

Warning! Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Episodes 1 and 2 ahead!

Thalia is a new addition for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, and she has her share of in-universe fans. Disney+

In the two-episode premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, Percy teams up with his besties Annabeth and Grover and the newly revitalized daughter of Zeus, Thalia, in order to rescue two demigods, Bianca and Nico Di Angelo, from the military school where they’re living. The plan goes quite awry, and Annabeth is kidnapped. Nevertheless, Percy completes his mission and brings the Di Angelos back to Camp Half-Blood.

There, Thalia is basically a celebrity. For years, she’s been a symbol of the camp after she was transformed into a tree by Zeus. Now, she’s back in human form, and it isn’t long before she’s approached by two campers asking for her audience. “You're Thalia Grace, right? Could you sign this for us?” one asks. “We didn't get a chance to ask you last summer. You left so fast,” the other says. “And the resale value of the card will, like, double.”

Who Are Travis and Connor Stoll?

The Stoll brothers finally made their screen debut, despite being in the second book. Disney+

These two hustlers are Travis and Connor Stoll, two sons of Hermes who really lean into his “god of tricksters” thing. They’re, essentially, the Weasley twins of Camp Half-Blood, but they aren’t twins — Travis is older while Connor is younger. They’re known for their pranks, like the one noted in The Demigod Files that echoes the “Golden Apple” myth: the brothers painted a mango gold, wrote “for the hottest” on it, then threw it into the Aphrodite cabin. As the children of the goddess of beauty, the campers fought over it, much to the brothers’ delight. However, they eventually got their comeuppance in the most Aphrodite cabin way: Travis was cursed with permanent clown makeup for a month, while Connor had all of his clothes shrunk two sizes.

We were actually supposed to see these brothers earlier, as they appear in The Sea of Monsters, taking on the role of leaders of the Hermes cabin since Luke rebelled against the camp. They also appeared in the chariot races that kicked off the book, but didn’t make it to the show adaptation of the book in Season 2. Incorporating them now is better late than never, setting the stage for some truly heinous pranks in future episodes and seasons.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.