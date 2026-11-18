Since it was first announced in 2020, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has always lived the shadow of its predecessor. While the series set out to loyally bring to life Rick Riordan’s mythological middle-grade books, two 2010s movies had already adapted the first two books, The Lightning Thief and the Sea of Monsters. So when the series eventually premiered in 2023, there was an immediate point of comparison.

Season 3, which is coming to Disney+ less than a year after Season 2, adapts the third book, The Titan’s Curse, which has never been brought to the screen before. But now that the show is standing on its own merit, it’s settling into a formula — and evolving for a darker tone and growing audience.

Season 3 is a bit more mature, including teasing a romance between Annabeth and Percy. Disney+

When we last left Percy (Walker Scobell), he was reeling after a battle at Camp Half-Blood and the return of Thalia (Tamara Smart), the surrogate sister of Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), who was turned into a tree for the entirety of the series. After she was revived by the Golden Fleece, we learn the truth about her transformation: Zeus turned her into a tree after she refused to be a weapon for him, in accordance with the Great Prophecy. Now, she’s (hesitantly) working with Percy and co. as they set out on a new quest, one that begins with the rescue of two new demigods: Nico and Bianca Di Angelo (Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie). Meanwhile, Luke (Charlie Bushnell) is facing retribution for his heel-turn in Season 2. These two threads converge into a story involving the kidnapping of Annabeth, an Earth-roaming monster, the Hunters of Artemis, and yet another quest given by the Oracle.

There are some stellar moments in the four of eight episodes given to critics for review, but mostly, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 delivers a consistent product, proving the show really knows its own groove now. Introductions of new gods, like Dafne Keen as Artemis or Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, feel so natural, and the fandom worries about casting McKinnon as the goddess of love are completely unfounded.

There are a few new faces at Camp Half-Blood, namely, the Hunters of Artemis and Nico and Bianca Di Angelo. Disney+

But as the story becomes more consistent, it’s also getting a lot more ambitious. The tone is darker as it copes with the return of Thalia and the clash of the gods, the stakes are higher, and our beloved characters are growing up. Essentially, this is the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire of Percy Jackson: the first installment to treat its characters — and its audience — like young adults. And if the introduction of Aphrodite wasn’t a clue, love is very much in the air.

Of course, none of this is new information for those who read the original book. For those fans, there’s one event that sticks out as a highlight for this season, and it is the apex of the series’ achievements. We now know what Percy Jackson and the Olympians looks like, and just when we’re comfortable with that, it changes completely. Rest assured, it’s only growing and evolving into something better and more sophisticated, just like the actors themselves.

If this show is truly going to adapt all the books, then it needs to show a degree of control over its own story, and that’s exactly what Season 3 does. It may not be entirely new or exciting, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s everything it needs to be: a faithful adaptation of the book and the next in what are hopefully many more seasons.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on November 20.