There’s never a dull moment for Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell). Though it seems like only yesterday he returned from his Odyssey-inspired quest to the Bermuda Triangle, the son of Poseidon is set to embark on yet another misadventure in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The Disney+ series is finding a clear rhythm as it moves to the saga’s halfway point. Season 3 comes just a year after Season 2 premiered — and it seems eager to bring Percy and his allies at Camp Half-Blood into unknown territory. For the very first time, we’ll see the third book in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series adapted on-screen. That’s a huge milestone for fans who’ve been here from the beginning, and (hopefully) a promising detail for those still waiting on a Season 4 renewal. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Percy Jackson’s Season 3 premiere.

Percabeth lovers will be going through it this season. Disney+

What is the Percy Jackson Season 3 release date?

The gap between Percy Jackson seasons is steadily closing: after a two-ish-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 debuts a little less than a year after its predecessor. The new season of Percy Jackson premieres on Friday, November 20, on Disney+.

What time does Percy Jackson Season 3 premiere?

As with most Disney+ shows, Percy Jackson Season 3 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. PT, or 3:00 a.m. ET.

Is there a trailer for Percy Jackson Season 3?

There sure is. Check out the official trailer for Percy Jackson Season 3 below.

What is the plot of Percy Jackson Season 3?

Percy Jackson Season 3 is the first-ever adaptation of Rick Riordan’s third Percy Jackson novel, The Titan’s Curse. (Two Percy Jackson movies beat the show’s first two seasons to the punch.) For the first time, long-time fans will see one of Percy’s best — and angstiest — adventures play out in live-action, and meet beloved characters who’ll go on to define Percy’s future. Here’s the season’s official synopsis:

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it’s that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

How many episodes will Percy Jackson Season 3 have?

There are eight episodes total in Percy Jackson Season 3, the same amount we got in Season 1 and Season 2. Unlike the weekly release we saw with those past seasons, however, Season 3 is following an interesting trend and dropping batches of episodes each week. After the two-episode premiere on November 20, two new episodes will drop each week until the season finale on December 11. You can check out the official schedule below.

Who is in the cast of Percy Jackson Season 3?

As a show all about the Greek pantheon and their progeny, Percy Jackson has always boasted a pretty large cast. Naturally, though, it gets even bigger with Season 3, as Percy embarks on a quest that lets his path cross with new Titans, monsters, gods, and allies. Here’s everyone returning for Percy Jackson Season 3:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Enter: Artemis and her Hunters. Disney+

We also can’t forget the Gods of Olympus we’ve already met, like Chiron (Glynn Turman), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Zeus (Courtney B. Vance), Ares (Adam Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and Athena (Andra Day). They’ll all pop up in Season 3, alongside all the new faces joining the cast:

Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo, a powerful young demigod of mysterious origin

Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo, Nico’s older sister

Dafne Keen as Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt

Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, God of the Sun

Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, leader of the Hunters of Artemis

Holt McCallany as Atlas, Titan of Endurance

Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Queen of Olympus

Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love and Beauty

Jennifer Beals as Demeter, Goddess of the Harvest

David Costabile as Dr. Thorn

Jesse L. Martin as Frederick Chase, Annabeth’s father

Will there be a Percy Jackson Season 4?

Percy Jackson has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, but it could be on the way soon. Riordan and his writers’ room have already started work on Season 4 scripts, but in a Q&A on Goodreads, the author suggested that Disney “may be waiting to see how Season 3 does” before greenlighting more seasons of the show.

There are five books total in Riordan’s mainline Percy Jackson series — and five more in his sequel saga, The Heroes of Olympus — which gives Percy Jackson plenty of material to build on. There’s no shortage of anticipation from fans, either, so all it needs now is the nod from Disney to keep making more seasons.