We’re Getting Two New Seasons Of Avatar: Seven Havens in 2027

The first season of Avatar: Seven Havens came to a close in October, but the next chapter in the Avatar Cycle is already forming. What at first seemed like ambivalence on Paramount’s part now looks a lot like confidence in the series. Seven Havens was originally set to premiere two whole seasons at once — and though Paramount eventually scaled that release plan back to a one-season-at-a-time affair, the studio hasn’t completely abandoned the idea.

At this year’s New York Comic Con, Paramount announced plans for a third and fourth season of Seven Havens, but stayed mum on when Season 2 would premiere. Until now, that is. In a surprise follow-up, the studio revealed its plans to unleash much more Avatar in 2027. Here’s everything we know about Seven Havens Season 2, Season 3, and beyond.

Season 2 of Seven Havens officially has a release date. Paramount

What is the Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 release date?

It’s official — Avatar: Seven Havens will return to our screens in 2027. Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on May 21, 2027. That’s great news for fans left wanting much more after Season 1’s heart-wrenching cliffhanger: only six months stand between us and the next chapter of the series. And the same might be said for the time gap between Seven Havens Season 2 and Season 3...

When will Avatar: Seven Havens Season 3 release on Paramount+?

While announcing Seven Havens’ Season 2 news, Paramount also revealed that Season 3 won’t be very far behind. The story of Avatars Pavi and Nisha will continue in Season 3, which will also land on Paramount+ in 2027, just later in the year. Turns out we’re getting double Avatar after all: could Paramount be locking in a six-month release schedule for Seven Havens?

Pavi stepped up in a major way at the end of Seven Havens’ first season. Paramount

What is the plot of Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2?

Seven Havens wrapped up its first season with a reckoning for its two Avatars, Pavi and Nisha. The twin sisters, reunited after years of separation, had their hands full trying to recover lost memories and remain hidden in a world that hates and fears the Avatar. Nisha spent years training in secret to take her public place as the Avatar, while Pavi was living on the outskirts of their “haven,” Ellora. Though Pavi initially feared her destiny, she eventually steps up as Ellora’s savior when the Entity — a physical manifestation of fear — threatens to lay waste to the city. It’s Pavi who learns that the Entity is the key to unblocking one of her chakras, and even sees a vision of the previous Avatar, Korra. She also receives a vision of another far-off haven and resolves to travel there, thinking they might need the Avatar’s help.

Nisha, meanwhile, couldn’t confront her own fears as the Avatar. Her relationship with Pavi, already shaky from the gaps in memory between them, was irrevocably shattered when Nisha learned that she was responsible for their parents’ demise. In keeping the truth from Pavi, she broke her sister’s trust. By the end of Season 1, the twins are going their separate ways: Pavi’s headed for the Floating Isles, while Nisha will stay in Ellora with her mentor Karthik and officially serve as the haven’s Avatar.

The fellowship is fractured in Seven Havens Season 2. Paramount

Season 2 will bring the world into totally unknown territory, according to co-creator and showrunner Michael Dante DiMartino. “Now that we’ve spent a whole Book, a whole season, seeing [Pavi and Nisha] grow together… What is it going to be like now when they’re apart?” DiMartino posited in an interview with IGN. “How are they going to grow apart from one another into their respective roles? That was really interesting to me.”

Pavi’s new adventure will also allow us to see how else the world has changed: as we learned in Season 1, Korra unleashed a Cataclysm that splintered the Four Nations and left only seven havens scattered across the globe. Though the Floating Isles are a “more chill place compared to Ellora,” they’ll ideally give us more context about the state of the world now, and what the Avatars will have to do to save it... if they get the chance to reconcile in Season 2.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on May 21, 2027.