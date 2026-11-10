Two years is a long time to wait for any TV show, never mind a show as epic as The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings prequel didn’t necessarily leave us on a cliffhanger in 2024, but with the conflict between the free peoples of Middle-earth and the evil lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) heating up in earnest, it’s hard not to count down the days until the story continues.

Finally, that wait is over for Tolkien fans — and Prime Video is making it all well worth it. The Rings of Power Season 3 will debut with a major episode drop, which is a blessing and also a curse, as the season will reach its end much sooner than its predecessors. For the impatient among us, though, The Rings of Power’s return can only be a good thing. Here’s everything we know about the new season, its unique release schedule, and more.

Rings of Power Season 3 will be a romantic reunion for Galadriel. Prime Video

What is the Rings of Power Season 3 release date?

The Rings of Power returns for a third season a little more than two years after its last premiere. New episodes will be available to stream each Wednesday, starting with the season’s four-episode premiere on November 11, 2026.

What time does The Rings of Power Season 3 premiere?

Most Prime Video shows premiere on the platform at 12:00 a.m. PT, or 3:00 a.m. ET. It’s safe to assume that The Rings of Power Season 3 will stick to that same schedule.

Is there a trailer for The Rings of Power Season 3?

There sure is. Check out the official trailer for The Rings of Power Season 3, which teases an even bigger, darker adventure in the realm of Middle-earth.

What is the plot of The Rings of Power Season 3?

The Rings of Power Season 3 takes place after a five-year time jump, catching up with Sauron as he toils over the creation of the ultimate weapon: the One Ring, with which he plans to subjugate the realms of Elves, Dwarves, and Men. That task is easier said than done, which has bought our heroes time to arm themselves against his Orc armies. Only a few strongholds remain, however. The Elves, protected by their own Rings of Power, are holed up in Lindon or the newly-formed Rivendell. The Dwarves of Khazad-dûm have literally gone underground. The kingdoms of Men in both Númenor and the deserts of Rhûn are far enough away from the action to claim neutrality — but the closer Sauron gets to forging his ring, the further their options dwindle.

According to the season’s official synopsis, the peoples of Middle-earth “must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life.” Those familiar with this story know that Sauron does succeed in forging the One Ring — and we will likely see that happen this season — but it won’t be all smooth sailing for the evil mastermind. Expect more battles, more angst, and a sprawling tour of Middle-earth.

Enter: the Nazgnagôl, or proto-Ringwraiths. Prime Video

How many episodes will The Rings of Power Season 3 have?

The Rings of Power Season 3 contains seven episodes, and Prime’s release schedule will breeze through that batch in a matter of weeks. The first four episodes of the season drop all at once on November 11, followed by a batch release until the two-part finale on November 25. Find the official schedule below:

Who is in the cast of The Rings of Power Season 3?

The main cast of The Rings of Power Season 3 remains pretty intact, even after all the collateral damage of Season 2. The series moves on without Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, but otherwise, here’s everyone set to return for the new season:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Benjamin Walker as Elven King Gil-galad

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Owain Arthur as King Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete as Queen Disa

Daniel Weyman as Gandalf

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

After years of speculation, we finally get to meet Celeborn. Prime Video

With a five-year time jump also comes some new faces. Stranger Things villain Jamie Campbell Bower takes on the role of romantic hero as Celeborn, Galadriel’s long-lost husband. And he’s not alone — below, find the other cast members joining The Rings of Power in its third season:

Zubin Varla as Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn

Eddie Marsan as Thrain, Durin’s older brother

Andrew Richardson as Anarion, Elendil’s youngest son

Adam Young as Marnûkh, a mysterious Orc who may become a reliable ally

Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog

Will there be a Rings of Power Season 4?

Yes! The Rings of Power is creeping closer to its projected five-season goal, and Season 4 is reportedly set to enter production this fall. New episodes may be filmed as early as 2027, and though a premiere for those episodes is a bit fuzzier, it’s clear Prime Video is committed to this show reaching its full potential.