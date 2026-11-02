Percy Jackson Season 3 Trailer Reveals A First Look At An Iconic Goddess

From the first episode of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the show was compared to the earlier movie adaptations that covered the first two movies: Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. This new series adapts one book per season, so in the upcoming Season 3, the show has finally eclipsed its predecessor and will adapt the third book, The Titan’s Curse.

We’ve already seen a few glimpses of what’s coming ahead in Season 3, but the latest trailer for the season reveals what fans have waited years for: Aphrodite, the goddess of love, in the flesh. Check out the trailer below:

We already know most of what’s going on this season: there’s a big clash brewing with the Titans, Annabeth has been kidnapped and needs rescuing, and our heroes come face to face with fan-favorite characters Bianca and Nico di Angelo. But what is brand-new in this trailer is one of the main divas on Mount Olympus, Aphrodite.

Aphrodite, the goddess of love, is mentioned throughout The Lightning Thief, but she doesn’t appear until The Titan’s Curse. Her appearance now isn’t a coincidence. This is the book where the romance arc starts to pick up, meaning Aphrodite now has a vested interest in Percy’s personal life. In the book, she calls him and Annabeth “so cute,” but warns him that his love life won’t be easy.

In this trailer, we see that very moment, with Saturday Night Live icon Kate McKinnon playing the goddess. While in a car with Percy, she tells him that if they are going to survive a battle with the Titans, “it will be because of love.” She may seem like a strange choice for Aphrodite, but it actually makes perfect sense: in the books, she’s a shapeshifter, so we could see someone else entirely play her in a future appearance.

Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite in the final trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3. Disney+

Throughout the last two seasons, we’ve seen all the major gods, including Zeus, Hermes, Hades, Ares, Hephaestus, Poseidon, and more. This season, we’re filling in the gaps with Hera, played by Ming-na Wen; Apollo, played by Hubert Smiliecki; Demeter, played by Jennifer Beals; and Artemis, played by Dafne Keen.

With Aphrodite on top of all of these characters, this season is aiming to prove that it goes beyond comparison to any other adaptations. From now on, this is the most developed world, and we’ll see the full heavenly host in live-action eventually. The gods are a key ingredient in this series’ success. After all, it’s called Percy Jackson and the Olympians, not Percy Jackson and His Buddies.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres November 20 on Disney+.