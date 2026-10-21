Every good fantasy geek can recite at least some of the inscription on the One Ring from The Lord of the Rings: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.” But as Gandalf tells us in Tolkien’s books, this is only one part of a larger story, one that reveals the moment Sauron forged a ring that could wield dominion over other Rings of Power, and that was also a destructive weapon on its own. So what did it look like when Sauron actually forged the One Ring?

Seventy-two years after J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings was published, Amazon’s prequel series, The Rings of Power, is finally revealing the moment Sauron creates the ring. And in doing so, it pushes Season 3 closer to the familiar lore of the books. Here’s the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and here’s why this moment is so pivotal.

Rings of Power Season 3 trailer reveals a rare Sauron moment

While the 2001 Peter Jackson film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring features a famous opening narration where Galadriel tells us Sauron made a special ring in secret, the actual forging of the ring in Mount Doom is barely shown. Although the moment that Sauron forges the One Ring fuels the entire story of The Lord of the Rings (and, retroactively, The Hobbit), we’ve never seen it in great detail in film or television.

The Rings of Power Season 3 promises to change that, albeit with some of the canon wrinkles we’ve come to expect. It looks like Season 3 will show that Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) psychic connection to Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is still very strong, a detail that’s unique to The Rings of Power, rather than coming from Tolkien’s text.

Rings of Power Season 3 feels closest to familiar Lord of the Rings canon

The first major war against Sauron has begun. Prime Video

Unlike prior seasons, The Rings of Power Season 3 seems to be heading into territory much more aligned with what most casual fans know about this part of Middle-earth history. Essentially, we’re seeing the beginning of Sauron waging outright war on Middle-earth, and the first hints of an alliance between Elves, Dwarves, and Men to stand against him.

Again, these are the sorts of events that form the backstory of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. Although The Rings of Power is its own series with its own take on specific characters, getting close to very famous Middle-earth history certainly makes watching it more novel, and makes fans wonder where the show will go from here.

The Rings of Power Season 3 hits Prime Video on November 11, 2026.